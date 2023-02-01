ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion Municipal Airport experiences positive rebound in 2022

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
The Marion Municipal Airport saw its activity rebound nicely in 2022 after two years of below average operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Aviation Matt Arnold noted in his annual report for the City of Marion that "nearly 6,500 flight operations were conducted at the Marion Municipal Airport in 2022." That's an increase of about 500 flights over the total figure for 2021.

Arnold also noted that the upswing in flight operations was due in part to "runway closures (being) held to a minimum during winter weather conditions and because of thorough planning prior to construction work on the airport" last year as well as the completion of key improvement projects.

With funding from the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Capital Improvement Program, more than $3.2 million has been invested in improvements and upgrades at the Marion Municipal Airport since 2018, Arnold stated. The Turf Runway Project that was finished in 2021 contributed to an increase in turf operations in 2022.

The Central Ohio Soaring Association (COSA), which has called the Marion Municipal Airport home since 1959, provides flight training for glider pilots and recreational opportunities for glider enthusiasts.

"The official certification of our two turf runways at the airport in 2022 helped to increase total operations at the airport during the year," Arnold stated in his report. "This is very advantageous and unique for an airport to have available turf runways for glider operations conducted by COSA and use by General Aviation and pilot training."

Arnold said the FAA provided funding for two improvement projects for runway 7/25 in 2021 that were completed in 2022: the milling and resurfacing of the runway and the installation of LED lighting. Kokosing, Inc. conducted the milling and resurfacing project, which included grooving and painting the runway last spring.

Jess Howard Electric installed new LED runway lights and runway end identifier lights on runway 7/25. Arnold said "the new LED lighting system requires less maintenance and is much more efficient" in its use of electricity than the previous system.

"These projects were both 100% funded through grants from the FAA and (the Ohio Department of Transportation), totaling more than $1.7 million," Arnold said in his report. He said that the firm of Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. "acted on behalf of the city and the airport ... as engineering consultants for (the) projects."

Marion Municipal Airport received a Fiscal Year 2022 FAA Airport Improvement Program Grant that funded the "deign-only portion of rehabilitating the terminal apron," Arnold stated in his report.

"The design of this project will lead to the (fiscal year 2023) construction phase of much-needed rehabilitation of the apron at the airport since it was last completed in 1998," Arnold explained.

The FAA grant totaled $76,500 with the Ohio Department of Transportation awarding a grant in the amount of $4,250, and the City of Marion contributing $4,250, Arnold said. The total project cost is estimated at $972,250 with grant funding paying for 95% of it.

The airport improvement budget for 2023 is $450,000 less than 2022. Last year's airport improvement budget totaled $834,018, buoyed by $700,000 in the capital improvement line item. That budget for 2023 totals $384,018 with the capital improvement line item totaling $250,000.

Approximately 552 acres of farmland that was contracted for crop production from 2020-2022 has been approved for an extension through 2025 at a rate of $267 per acre, Arnold noted in his report. The estimated annual revenue for the City of Marion is $147,384 through 2025. Arnold said the airport "is exploring optional uses of the farmland ... to include a solar farm and extension of runways."

To view the City of Marion's complete 2022 annual report, go to the city's website www.marionohio.us.

