Sip and snack your way through February food and drink days

February is National Hot Breakfast Month, and who doesn't want an excuse to dive into waffles, pancakes, biscuits, bacon, eggs and more? Here are some other notable food and drink "holidays" in February.

National Hot Breakfast Month

Breakfast, long touted as the most important meal of the day, has continued to see restaurants specializing in foods we consider specific to it pop up. The rise in popularity of brunch gives breakfast-based restaurants an additional chance to shine.

Here are a baker's dozen of great choices in the metro to check out during Hot Breakfast Month:

Stitch Cafe , 835 W Sheridan Ave. Suite 100

, 835 W Sheridan Ave. Suite 100 Waffle Champion, 1212 N Walker Ave. Suite 100

1212 N Walker Ave. Suite 100 Kitchen No. 324 , 324 N Robinson Ave.

, 324 N Robinson Ave. El Juevo , 3522 24th Ave. NW in Norman

, 3522 24th Ave. NW in Norman Aurora , 1704 NW 16th Street

, 1704 NW 16th Street Cafe Antigua, 1903 N Classen Blvd.

1903 N Classen Blvd. Cafe Kacao , 3325 N Classen Blvd.

, 3325 N Classen Blvd. Good Gravy Diner , 8014 N Western Ave.

, 8014 N Western Ave. Sunnyside Diner , four metro locations

, four metro locations Hatch Early Mood Food , two metro locations

, two metro locations Neighborhood JAM , four metro locations plus Tulsa

, four metro locations plus Tulsa Jimmy's Egg , locations throughout the state

, locations throughout the state Hunny Bunny Biscuit Company, three metro locations

National Crepe Day — Feb. 2

Crepes are traditionally thought of as French cuisine, but there is also a Ukrainian version of the dish called Nalysnyky, similar in flavor and texture and commonly filled with cheese.

While not a common food on many menus, you can kick off your month with crepes at one of the best kept secrets in Midwest City. Genna Ivashchenko's Creperie and European Cafe, 2839 S. Douglas Blvd Suite 113, offers both savory and sweet options for filling combinations in its delicious crepes.

Ivashchenko, who was born in Ukraine, opened the restaurant in 2013 and offers soups, sandwiches and more in addition to crepes. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and tends to get exceptionally busy during the lunch rush, so plan ahead, as Ivaschencko still crafts the menu, including each crepe, by hand, herself.

National Stuffed Mushroom Day — Feb. 4

Mushrooms aren't everyone's favorite menu item. For some, it's a textural thing, while others think "fungus" and can't quite get there. But for those of us who have gained an appreciation and palate for them, stuffing mushrooms simply opens a new door to enjoying them.

The most common stuffed mushrooms most of us see are probably creminis or white button mushrooms, but it isn't unlikely that someone could try to stuff any number of other variety, and I, for one would be fully on board with such and undertaking.

Head to the Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar in Chisholm Creek, 13230 Pawnee Dr Suite 200, or The Manhattan, 210 Park Avenue Suite 150, to grab some great stuffed creminis off their menus.

Super Chicken Wing Day — Feb. 12

Remember The Oklahoman's 2021 Summer Wing Ding?

Well if you don't prepare yourself because here's a look at my predecessor reviewing wings across the metro, with a little help from some friends.

Super Chicken Wing Day coincides with Super Bowl Sunday this year which is a perfect excuse to order wings for your friends and family.

There are plenty of wing options in the metro. Personal favorites include Tez Wings, two locations, Chick-N-Beer, 715 NW 23rd Street, and for crunch that's beyond compare, Birdie's, 2201 NW 150th Street in Edmond.

National Dog Biscuit Day — Feb. 23

Not all national food days have to be for humans!

Take your four-legged friend on a trip to Barking Dog Bakery & Boutique, 2038 NW 30th St., and grab a fresh made biscuit. Three Dog Bakery, 1380 W Covell Road Suite 100 in Edmond, also offers fresh baked dog goodies including pupcakes, cookies and beyond. Finally, BONE Dog Boutique and Self Serve Dog Wash, 100 NE 2nd St., will let you choose from a glass case of delicious dog-approved treats shaped as cookies, pretzels, ice cream cones and more.

Other food-centric days in February

Head to one of the city's Old School Bagel Cafe locations for National Bagel and Lox Day on Feb. 9. or order up some crab rangoons from one of the many great Chinese restaurants across the city on Feb. 13 for National Crab Rangoon Day.

Other days in February include National Fettucine Alfredo Day on Feb. 7, National Latte Day on Feb. 11, National Drink Wine Day on Feb. 18, and National Sticky Bun Day on Feb. 21.

Finally, National Margarita Day is Feb. 22 and I want to know from you — who has the best margarita in Oklahoma City? Let me know on twitter @janaebwilliams or via email at jbwilliams@oklahoman.com.