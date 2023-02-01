ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Sip and snack your way through February food and drink days

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3i0j_0kYVppSM00

February is National Hot Breakfast Month, and who doesn't want an excuse to dive into waffles, pancakes, biscuits, bacon, eggs and more? Here are some other notable food and drink "holidays" in February.

National Hot Breakfast Month

Breakfast, long touted as the most important meal of the day, has continued to see restaurants specializing in foods we consider specific to it pop up. The rise in popularity of brunch gives breakfast-based restaurants an additional chance to shine.

Here are a baker's dozen of great choices in the metro to check out during Hot Breakfast Month:

National Crepe Day — Feb. 2

Crepes are traditionally thought of as French cuisine, but there is also a Ukrainian version of the dish called Nalysnyky, similar in flavor and texture and commonly filled with cheese.

While not a common food on many menus, you can kick off your month with crepes at one of the best kept secrets in Midwest City. Genna Ivashchenko's Creperie and European Cafe, 2839 S. Douglas Blvd Suite 113, offers both savory and sweet options for filling combinations in its delicious crepes.

Ivashchenko, who was born in Ukraine, opened the restaurant in 2013 and offers soups, sandwiches and more in addition to crepes. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and tends to get exceptionally busy during the lunch rush, so plan ahead, as Ivaschencko still crafts the menu, including each crepe, by hand, herself.

National Stuffed Mushroom Day — Feb. 4

Mushrooms aren't everyone's favorite menu item. For some, it's a textural thing, while others think "fungus" and can't quite get there. But for those of us who have gained an appreciation and palate for them, stuffing mushrooms simply opens a new door to enjoying them.

The most common stuffed mushrooms most of us see are probably creminis or white button mushrooms, but it isn't unlikely that someone could try to stuff any number of other variety, and I, for one would be fully on board with such and undertaking.

Head to the Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar in Chisholm Creek, 13230 Pawnee Dr Suite 200, or The Manhattan, 210 Park Avenue Suite 150, to grab some great stuffed creminis off their menus.

Super Chicken Wing Day — Feb. 12

Remember The Oklahoman's 2021 Summer Wing Ding?

Well if you don't prepare yourself because here's a look at my predecessor reviewing wings across the metro, with a little help from some friends.

Super Chicken Wing Day coincides with Super Bowl Sunday this year which is a perfect excuse to order wings for your friends and family.

There are plenty of wing options in the metro. Personal favorites include Tez Wings, two locations, Chick-N-Beer, 715 NW 23rd Street, and for crunch that's beyond compare, Birdie's, 2201 NW 150th Street in Edmond.

National Dog Biscuit Day — Feb. 23

Not all national food days have to be for humans!

Take your four-legged friend on a trip to Barking Dog Bakery & Boutique, 2038 NW 30th St., and grab a fresh made biscuit. Three Dog Bakery, 1380 W Covell Road Suite 100 in Edmond, also offers fresh baked dog goodies including pupcakes, cookies and beyond. Finally, BONE Dog Boutique and Self Serve Dog Wash, 100 NE 2nd St., will let you choose from a glass case of delicious dog-approved treats shaped as cookies, pretzels, ice cream cones and more.

Other food-centric days in February

Head to one of the city's Old School Bagel Cafe locations for National Bagel and Lox Day on Feb. 9. or order up some crab rangoons from one of the many great Chinese restaurants across the city on Feb. 13 for National Crab Rangoon Day.

Other days in February include National Fettucine Alfredo Day on Feb. 7, National Latte Day on Feb. 11, National Drink Wine Day on Feb. 18, and National Sticky Bun Day on Feb. 21.

Finally, National Margarita Day is Feb. 22 and I want to know from you — who has the best margarita in Oklahoma City? Let me know on twitter @janaebwilliams or via email at jbwilliams@oklahoman.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

New Starbucks location under construction, 9th in Norman

A new Starbucks location is coming to Norman on the corner of Lindsey Street and South Berry Road as the latest addition to the West Lindsey area. The new location is joining eight already established Starbucks in Norman, including the Starbucks inside University North Park’s Super Target and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Starbucks is being built on a lot previously occupied by an abandoned gas station. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily that the city worked with the architects to ensure the driveway approaches Lindsey and Berry to effectively accommodate the new location.
NORMAN, OK
Larry E Lambert

The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed

Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
SHAWNEE, OK
uncoveringoklahoma.com

The OKC Wings Episode with Apollo

Apollo Woods of OKC Black Eats guest stars as we travel to three Black-Owned restaurants in Oklahoma City. With the Super Bowl and March Madness coming soon, now is the time to sample some places before ordering big. Join us on this food journey while we show you some amazing food options featuring wings.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Which Oklahoma City grocery delivery services are the cheapest, most efficient?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans have multiple options when it comes to getting groceries delivered to their doors, but which service actually saves consumers money?. KOCO 5's Jessica Schambach put four popular grocery delivery services, Instacart, Shipt, Walmart and Kroger Delivery, to the test, and she went to the experts to learn how to save even more money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

OKC Zoo and Bob Moore Subaru make Groundhog Day a “bear affair”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Presented locally by Bob Moore Subaru, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate Groundhog Day on Thursday, February 2 with a variety of activities for all ages centered around this winter weather holiday and the OKC Zoo’s grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, and black bears, Maynard and Woody. Young Zoo guests are encouraged to bring their own plush bears to the event to see our bears who are the Zoo’s designated Groundhog Day animal ambassadors since it is not home to groundhogs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

You do what?! AAA debunks winter driving myths

From four-wheel drive to using beet juice to treat icy surfaces, AAA Oklahoma is tackling some winter weather myths. “When it gets just completely covered in ice, the only thing you’re going to do with four-wheel drive is slide all four tires,” said Jason Cravens, fleet manager for AAA Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma

TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy