Alliance, OH

Dates set for 2023 Carnation Festival in Alliance

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

The Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Board of Directors has announced its schedule for 2023.

As has become the norm over the past few years, several events will take place before the festival officially gets underway.

First up are two events on July 23 – Vintage Baseball and the Royal Afternoon at the Castle. Both will take place in and around Glamorgan Castle.

On July 29, the Carnation Queen pageant will be held at Alliance High School. The court is selected in advance of the festival so that the young women can attend all events on the schedule.

The 2023 festival kicks off with the Carnation Food Fest, which will run Aug. 3-5 in downtown Alliance. Music stages and food vendors will be highlights of the event.

The annual, popular Used Book Sale will run Aug. 3-9, and again will be held in Alliance Community Center, at 405 S. Linden Ave. The sale, operated by the Friends of Rodman Public Library, includes a wide variety of items and brings in shoppers from multiple states each year.

The annual Grand Parade will be Aug. 12.

Days in the Park will run Aug. 9-12 at Silver Park. Music performances, vendors and other activities will again be part of the event.

Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12, and the festival board is accepting bids for the 2023 fireworks display. Those interested in presenting bids should submit their proposal to Missy Miller at missym401@gmail.com no later than March 1.

