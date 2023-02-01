With Diego Allen sidelined, Brendan Zurbrugg scores 29 to lead Alliance past Minerva

The Alliance Aviators needed a win to keep pace with the Carrollton Warriors in the chase for the Eastern Buckeye Conference boys basketball championship.

They got it, but the Minerva Lions didn’t make it easy for the Aviators.

Behind the 29-point performance of junior forward Brendan Zurbrugg, the Aviators held off the Lions, 67-61 Tuesday night in Harry Fails Gymnasium.

Carrollton and Alliance remained tied with one loss and one game remaining. Carrollton plays at Minerva on Friday night while Alliance is at Marlington.

Alliance (12-5, 8-1 EBC) led 16-12 after the opening quarter, but the Lions stormed back in the second quarter to outscore the Aviators 18-14 to tie the game at 30-30 at the half.

Alliance took control at the beginning of the third quarter. With the score tied at 35-35 with five minutes left in the frame the Aviators put together a 10-3 run to end the quarter.

Alliance was also playing shorthanded. Their leading scorer and rebounder, senior Diego Allen did not play due to an illness.

"All the other guys stepped up and played well," said Alliance coach Sean Weatherspoon.

Minerva (7-11, 2-7) tried to claw itself back into the game, but the Aviators would have nothing of it. They held a 7-to-10 point margin the whole quarter and never let the Lions get going.

“We challenged them at halftime defensively,” Weatherspoon said, “and they responded. In the first half we had some breakdowns, but in the second half we understood what was happening and adjusted.”

Weatherspoon wanted to see his team play a better and hold their leads in the third quarter.

“Over the last three games at home we were up in the third by six or seven points and I challenged those guys to execute offensively and get stops defensively and rebound the basketball and hold onto our lead and they did that,” he said.

The third quarter was the difference maker for the Lions as they were held to just eight points.

“We went through a spurt where we didn’t score,” said Minerva coach Shawn Green. “We had some good looks, maybe forced a couple and that allowed them to stretch the lead to eight or 10 points. And that makes them pretty hard to chase because they are pretty good at handling the basketball. We made a little run to get to seven or eight, but we never really put a big scare into them.”

Freshman guard J. R. Jackson followed Zurbrugg with 16 points, which included hitting 8-of-10 free throws.

Weatherspoon said Zurbrugg stepped up.

“He shot the ball well when we needed him to,” Weatherspoon said.

For the Lions, junior forward Garrett Gonzalez finished with 20 points.

“In the first game he [Gonzalez] had 29 points, so we wanted to zone in and key on him defensively,” Weatherspoon said.

Freshman Rowen Hoffee stepped up and added 19 points for the Lions.

“I really like what he did tonight,” Green said. “The first time we played them he didn’t play very well. But he really stepped up tonight. He attacked the rim and made his free throws.”