ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU women's basketball vs. Georgia: Score prediction, scouting report

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvZyu_0kYVpbLQ00

LSU women's basketball proved plenty of doubters wrong with its win over Tennessee on Monday night.

Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0) won the battle of Southeastern Conference unbeatens and have taken the lead in the race for at least the second-best team in the league behind No. 1 South Carolina, the only other undefeated team left in the country at 21-0.

The Lady Vols were a top 20 NET team, the highest the Tigers have faced this season. Outside relinquishing the lead once in the first half, LSU set the pace for the majority of the contest.

Now LSU welcomes a hot Georgia squad into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). The Bulldogs (15-8, 4-5) have won two straight, including 28-point thumping of a quality Mississippi State team at home Sunday.

LSU HANDLES LADY VOLSBig statement: Kim Mulkey, LSU women's basketball handle Tennessee Lady Vols

ANGEL REESE DANCES VS. LADY VOLSBehind LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese's TikTok dance during game vs. Lady Vols

ANGEL REESE WANTS STATUE'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet

NCAA bracketology: Georgia Last Team In?

Georgia needs a signature win, and getting one against LSU on the road, would move it much higher in the NCAA Tournament pecking order.

In its latest projections, ESPN has Georgia making March Madness as the last team to get in, squarely on the bubble with no margin for error. New coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson and the Bulldogs will be dialed in.

LSU response following big win over Lady Vols

How will LSU come down from the emotional high of its best win of the year over Tennessee in front of the largest crowd inside the PMAC with its new configuration?

That's the big question for the Tigers, who are far more talented than the Bulldogs. Georgia will come in with intensity and LSU must match the energy.

LSU's 1-2 punch of Angel Reese, Alexis Morris

Senior point guard Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points to help the Tigers stave off the Lady Vols, and she said the team could get to a championship level with good guard and post play.

Sophomore LSU star Angel Reese has collected 21 straight double-doubles. If the two can continue to complement each other, LSU will be riding high as a showdown with South Carolina looms on Feb. 12.

Score prediction

LSU 88, Georgia 54: Reese, Morris and company are playing their best basketball of the season and the Bulldogs are no where near as talented. LSU routs UGA.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight

College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is rightfully furious this week

Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is not happy this week. Lawson, who is currently the head coach at Duke (she’s been in that role since 2020), is angry over the fact that a men’s basketball was allegedly used during the first half of the Blue Devils’ loss to Florida State on Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy