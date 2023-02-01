More than 60,000 Cleveland residents are believed to have completed some college coursework but never earned a degree. That’s a big deal. Having advanced education can better both individuals’ lives as well as the economic health of a city and region. Plus, the pandemic amplified enrollment struggles at most local higher education institutions, and this group could present an additional pool of students for administrators to enroll at their campuses.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO