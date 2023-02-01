ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Mercer Law wins moot court national championship

Mercer University School of Law has brought home another advocacy national championship. Mercer Law students John Flowers and Zach Mullinax are the National Moot Court Competition Champions, the second advocacy team in four months and fourth over the last year to win a national title. The 73rd Annual National Moot...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Descendant of William and Ellen Craft sharing family legacy Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special event is being held at the Cannonball House in Macon on Saturday, February 4. The event, which starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m., will feature Julia Ellen Craft Davis, the great-great-granddaughter of William and Ellen Craft. William and Ellen Craft...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Stunning': Macon Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D documentary dive into city's history

MACON, Ga. — Macon is celebrating a big birthday in 2023. It's turning 200!. Friday, the Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee continued a year of celebrations with a screening of a 3D film projected right onto the Macon City Auditorium. Many people may be used to the arts happening inside the auditorium, but the bicentennial committee sees its walls of columns as a blank canvas.
MACON, GA
middlegatimes.com

Live Music in Macon this Weekend

Macon will have all types of bands performing at bars and music venues across the city this weekend, including a band described as "Tori Amos meets Tool" and one described as a "Soulternative" band by Buzzfeed. Here are just a few of the interesting live music performance taking place around Macon this weekend.
MACON, GA
baldwin2k.com

Ousted GMC principal says that he's "moving on," still considers Caldwell "a friend"

One day you're sitting at work, and the next day you're sitting at home, the house quiet, trying to figure out what you're going to do next. This is where Steve Greer found himself on Wednesday, the day after being unexpectedly fired from his job as prep school principal at Georgia Military College. Greer says that "he's moving on" and "plans on finding another opportunity" at some school system in Georgia. Not that he was planning on retiring any time soon, but Greer was roughly one year away from being vested in the Teacher's Retirement System of Georgia and able to retire if he wanted to.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
baldwin2k.com

GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased

Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

How accurate are the Groundhogs?

MACON, Ga. — Happy Groundhog Day!. It looks like Phil has made his forecast... six more weeks of winter. It's sad news in the weather department, but how accurate has Phil been in the past five years?. According to the president of the groundhog club, Punxsutawney Phil has been...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy