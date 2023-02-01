Read full article on original website
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
Visit Macon's creates self-guided tour app for Macon's Black History
MACON, Ga. — Cultural history runs deep in Macon from Native American history to African American History. Visit Macon wants you to know the history of African Americans who have significant ties to Macon. In the Tour Macon app, you will see a section labeled 'Black Heritage Trail' and...
mercer.edu
Mercer Law wins moot court national championship
Mercer University School of Law has brought home another advocacy national championship. Mercer Law students John Flowers and Zach Mullinax are the National Moot Court Competition Champions, the second advocacy team in four months and fourth over the last year to win a national title. The 73rd Annual National Moot...
41nbc.com
Descendant of William and Ellen Craft sharing family legacy Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special event is being held at the Cannonball House in Macon on Saturday, February 4. The event, which starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m., will feature Julia Ellen Craft Davis, the great-great-granddaughter of William and Ellen Craft. William and Ellen Craft...
wgxa.tv
"More Than Scrubs": sophomores explore one of Houston Counties largest career fields
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Educators are shining light on healthcare. Educators hosted their fourth annual Houston Health Science Summit, "More Than Scrubs". The event took place Thursday at Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) in Warner Robins. High School sophomores throughout the county were invited to explore all...
Central Georgia Girl Scouts prepare to deliver cookie orders
MACON, Ga. — Over 2,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were picked up by Central Georgia Girl Scouts Friday. The demand for cookies was so high this year that the Macon warehouse had to open a second area to store the boxes. Cookie sales started January 1, and you...
'Stunning': Macon Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D documentary dive into city's history
MACON, Ga. — Macon is celebrating a big birthday in 2023. It's turning 200!. Friday, the Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee continued a year of celebrations with a screening of a 3D film projected right onto the Macon City Auditorium. Many people may be used to the arts happening inside the auditorium, but the bicentennial committee sees its walls of columns as a blank canvas.
middlegatimes.com
Live Music in Macon this Weekend
Macon will have all types of bands performing at bars and music venues across the city this weekend, including a band described as "Tori Amos meets Tool" and one described as a "Soulternative" band by Buzzfeed. Here are just a few of the interesting live music performance taking place around Macon this weekend.
baldwin2k.com
Ousted GMC principal says that he's "moving on," still considers Caldwell "a friend"
One day you're sitting at work, and the next day you're sitting at home, the house quiet, trying to figure out what you're going to do next. This is where Steve Greer found himself on Wednesday, the day after being unexpectedly fired from his job as prep school principal at Georgia Military College. Greer says that "he's moving on" and "plans on finding another opportunity" at some school system in Georgia. Not that he was planning on retiring any time soon, but Greer was roughly one year away from being vested in the Teacher's Retirement System of Georgia and able to retire if he wanted to.
Caught in the Cross Hairs: Mayor Miller shares thoughts on teen violence, MVP and more
We are launching a new series “Caught in the Cross Hairs: The Risks and Remedies of Teen Violence,” to shine a spotlight on the problem and find solutions. 'We have to attack it early on, and that's what we're trying to do'. The families of 15 teens in...
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
41nbc.com
Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
'I want them to come to school every day': Georgia House Bill would add school safety training
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new Georgia house bill would require public schools to submit their school safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Known as the Safe Schools Act, the bill would allow parents and guardians not to have their children participate in intruder...
41nbc.com
General Beauregard Lee of Georgia makes his prediction for Groundhog Day
JACKSON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Should we bundle up for the winter or are should we be excited for a early spring? That was the question for General Beauregard “Beau” Lee as he made his big weather prediction for 2023. Early Thursday morning, officials at Dauset Trails Nature Center announced...
WMAZ
How accurate are the Groundhogs?
MACON, Ga. — Happy Groundhog Day!. It looks like Phil has made his forecast... six more weeks of winter. It's sad news in the weather department, but how accurate has Phil been in the past five years?. According to the president of the groundhog club, Punxsutawney Phil has been...
41nbc.com
Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
WMAZ
Food on Film: Clint Eastwood's visit to Northside Cheers bar in Macon
Back in 2012, Clint Eastwood filmed at Northside Cheers bar in Macon. 13WMAZ visited the bar today to see how it's changed.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: India agrees to a 70% reduction on pecan tariffs levied against farmers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff made a huge announcement on Wednesday, impacting Georgia pecan farmers. Ossoff announced India's government has agreed to reduce tariffs on America's pecan farmers by 70%. Although the new tariff agreement is a done deal, Ossoff said a date for commencement has not yet...
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
