Situated just a 30-minute drive from Nice, Monaco makes an easy day trip from the city if you want to discover more of the French Riviera. As the second smallest country in the world, Monaco can easily be explored within a day as part of a trip to France’s Côte d’Azur. It’s sunny climate and picturesque port make it an ideal spot for soaking up the Riviera sunshine, or head to the Principality by night for a glamourous evening visiting the world-famous casino or enjoying a drink or dinner in one of the luxury hotels and restaurants.

