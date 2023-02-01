Read full article on original website
Related
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man
UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
Fox 59
Suspect in Elwood officer's death moving to state custody
The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department officer will spend the time before trial in state custody. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state …. The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department officer will spend the...
Fox 59
IMPD investigates several self-defense and non-criminal homicides to start 2023
One man is dead following a attempted home invasion on Indy's near northwest side. IMPD reports the number of self-defense and non-criminal homicides has risen dramatically so far this year. IMPD investigates several self-defense and non-criminal …. One man is dead following a attempted home invasion on Indy's near northwest...
Fox 59
Family searching for justice
A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state...
Fox 59
Overnight Shooting at Food Mart
One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. “Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. Penn and Teller present: The Foolers. An evening of magic comes to Clowes Memorial Hall. Plane crash victim identified. A...
Fox 59
Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
“Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. A person has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash. Overnight Shooting at Food Mart. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Zach orders warmup for...
Fox 59
Central Indiana Police Foundation raising funds to buy paralyzed Trafalgar police officer a wheelchair-accessible van
There is a new fundraiser to help a Trafalgar police officer who was paralyzed during a pursuit in June. The injury occurred seven months ago, and a young family’s world was turned completely upside down. Central Indiana Police Foundation raising funds to …. There is a new fundraiser to...
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
Fox 59
1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after reported break-in
One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. 1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after …. One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl in the mail
INDIANAPOLIS – A Bloomington man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl from a source in California. Jacob Magness, 23, received a sentence of 70 months in prison and four years of probation for the possession and distribution of fentanyl and other drugs.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
casscountyonline.com
Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District
Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
Comments / 0