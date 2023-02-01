ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

FOX59

Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man

UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Suspect in Elwood officer's death moving to state custody

The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department officer will spend the time before trial in state custody. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state …. The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department officer will spend the...
ELWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Family searching for justice

A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Overnight Shooting at Food Mart

One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. “Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. Penn and Teller present: The Foolers. An evening of magic comes to Clowes Memorial Hall. Plane crash victim identified. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’

“Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. A person has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash. Overnight Shooting at Food Mart. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Zach orders warmup for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District

Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
PERU, IN

