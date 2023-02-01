ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

A clean financial slate: Make Muskingum Home to pay off student loans for 13 county residents

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcMNq_0kYVnhrA00

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation awarded the last of the Make Muskingum Home grants recently, helping 13 people pay off their student loans.

The program was conceived last year as a way to encourage people to live and work in Muskingum County, and combat brain drain. Initially, Make Muskingum Home planned to award up to $50,000 to 10 people, but, because some of the applicants had less than $50,000 in student loan debt, three additional people were able to take advantage of the program. The foundations will make direct payments to the students' loan debt holders, up to $10,000 a year for five years. They received 43 applicants.

Samantha Berry was one of the individuals to receive a grant. Originally from Columbus, she moved to Zanesville in 2020 with her husband and four children. A hairstylist by trade, she moved to Zanesville to work in a salon and is working to open her own, The Glammed Room, on East Pike. Paying off her student loans, some $19,000, will allow her to get her salon open and work toward a mobile salon. "I have always wanted to go mobile," she said, "so I can travel to those who are elderly, or go to Columbus. I have a lot of girls who do hair in Columbus who want to come to Zanesville. This would be awesome to live the dream."

She worked hard to get where she is, Berry said. "I'm so happy," she said. "This is a blessing, I'm grateful."

Tristan Rock graduated from Zanesville High School in 2014, then Ohio Dominican University, where he graduated with a double major in accounting and finance. He returned to ODU for a master's degree in leadership management. He finished his education in 2020 before starting at an accounting firm in Columbus. In November 2021, he started working in Zanesville while living in Newark.

"I always expected to live Columbus or a bigger city" once he grew up, he said. "Once I got to Columbus and lived in Newark I realized I was missing something, I was missing the sense of home and community that Zanesville has.

"People from Zanesville take pride in Zanesville, and that is something I wanted to be a part of," he said.

The program will cover $36,500, his entire student loan balance.

"It a gigantic weight off my shoulders, off my family's shoulders, it allows me so much more opportunities to use that money better myself, my family, and the community and invest myself back in the community," he said. This freed up 10 to 15 years of student loan payments, he said.

Erin Britton was born in Zanesville, but her family moved to Tennessee when she was 5. She always enjoyed returning to visit family. "As long as I can remember I always said that I would move back," she said.

She made her return before learning about the Make Muskingum Home program. "It was really a great way to make the transition to a new place and the want to stay a lot easier, knowing that there are such things for college graduates and young adults and knowing that the people here care about the next generation and want to help them," she said. She is an interior designer with Ashley Moyer interior design. The Make Muskingum Home program awarded her $50,000, which will cover the entirety of her student debt.

Other grant recipients were Madison Ashby, Carter Brown, Hannah Cameron, Alyssa Keeley, Vanessa Morgan, Ashley Nolan, Stacy Russell, Madison Shackles, Haley Shaw and Arika Swigart.

"It is a wonderful feeling to know you are making a difference in people's lives," said Straker Foundation President and Executive Director Susan Holdren.

Brian Wagner, executive director of the Muskingum County Community Foundation, said the program will help drive the local economy. It will allow people who formally had student debt to make investment elsewhere, like purchasing a home, or opening a business. "This only helps our economy locally, over time as well," he said, as small businesses potentially grow into larger ones.

"We are making an investment in these individuals to come and contribute to Muskingum County," Wagner said.

Holdren said the program is a good recruiting tool for companies, and she hopes local businesses can contribute to future fundraising efforts for the program.

"We would love to do another round, when we do it depends on dollars we can raise," Wagner said. The Straker Foundation has committed funding, and the MCCF will continue to raise matching funds, he said.

While this year's group of recipients had a variety of careers, Holdren said she would like to see more tradespeople apply in the next round.

For more information, visit the Straker Foundation website, or the MCCF website.

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

@crookphoto

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
athensindependent.com

Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheetz abolishes controversial ‘smile policy’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is removing a controversial policy that allegedly used a person’s bad teeth as the basis for declining employment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC4. Nicknamed Sheetz’s “smile policy,” the rule in the company’s employee handbook said “applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy