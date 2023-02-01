A clean financial slate: Make Muskingum Home to pay off student loans for 13 county residents

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation awarded the last of the Make Muskingum Home grants recently, helping 13 people pay off their student loans.

The program was conceived last year as a way to encourage people to live and work in Muskingum County, and combat brain drain. Initially, Make Muskingum Home planned to award up to $50,000 to 10 people, but, because some of the applicants had less than $50,000 in student loan debt, three additional people were able to take advantage of the program. The foundations will make direct payments to the students' loan debt holders, up to $10,000 a year for five years. They received 43 applicants.

Samantha Berry was one of the individuals to receive a grant. Originally from Columbus, she moved to Zanesville in 2020 with her husband and four children. A hairstylist by trade, she moved to Zanesville to work in a salon and is working to open her own, The Glammed Room, on East Pike. Paying off her student loans, some $19,000, will allow her to get her salon open and work toward a mobile salon. "I have always wanted to go mobile," she said, "so I can travel to those who are elderly, or go to Columbus. I have a lot of girls who do hair in Columbus who want to come to Zanesville. This would be awesome to live the dream."

She worked hard to get where she is, Berry said. "I'm so happy," she said. "This is a blessing, I'm grateful."

Tristan Rock graduated from Zanesville High School in 2014, then Ohio Dominican University, where he graduated with a double major in accounting and finance. He returned to ODU for a master's degree in leadership management. He finished his education in 2020 before starting at an accounting firm in Columbus. In November 2021, he started working in Zanesville while living in Newark.

"I always expected to live Columbus or a bigger city" once he grew up, he said. "Once I got to Columbus and lived in Newark I realized I was missing something, I was missing the sense of home and community that Zanesville has.

"People from Zanesville take pride in Zanesville, and that is something I wanted to be a part of," he said.

The program will cover $36,500, his entire student loan balance.

"It a gigantic weight off my shoulders, off my family's shoulders, it allows me so much more opportunities to use that money better myself, my family, and the community and invest myself back in the community," he said. This freed up 10 to 15 years of student loan payments, he said.

Erin Britton was born in Zanesville, but her family moved to Tennessee when she was 5. She always enjoyed returning to visit family. "As long as I can remember I always said that I would move back," she said.

She made her return before learning about the Make Muskingum Home program. "It was really a great way to make the transition to a new place and the want to stay a lot easier, knowing that there are such things for college graduates and young adults and knowing that the people here care about the next generation and want to help them," she said. She is an interior designer with Ashley Moyer interior design. The Make Muskingum Home program awarded her $50,000, which will cover the entirety of her student debt.

Other grant recipients were Madison Ashby, Carter Brown, Hannah Cameron, Alyssa Keeley, Vanessa Morgan, Ashley Nolan, Stacy Russell, Madison Shackles, Haley Shaw and Arika Swigart.

"It is a wonderful feeling to know you are making a difference in people's lives," said Straker Foundation President and Executive Director Susan Holdren.

Brian Wagner, executive director of the Muskingum County Community Foundation, said the program will help drive the local economy. It will allow people who formally had student debt to make investment elsewhere, like purchasing a home, or opening a business. "This only helps our economy locally, over time as well," he said, as small businesses potentially grow into larger ones.

"We are making an investment in these individuals to come and contribute to Muskingum County," Wagner said.

Holdren said the program is a good recruiting tool for companies, and she hopes local businesses can contribute to future fundraising efforts for the program.

"We would love to do another round, when we do it depends on dollars we can raise," Wagner said. The Straker Foundation has committed funding, and the MCCF will continue to raise matching funds, he said.

While this year's group of recipients had a variety of careers, Holdren said she would like to see more tradespeople apply in the next round.

For more information, visit the Straker Foundation website, or the MCCF website.

