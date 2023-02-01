Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Related
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, but maybe not for long after his trade request. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Criticizes The Brooklyn Nets After Embarrassing Loss Against The Celtics
Kyrie Irving minced no words when he called out his team after their embarrasing 139-96 loss to the Boston Celtics. Irving's history with Boston just made the clash all the more spicier, but this time, the guard was at the receiving end when Brooklyn suffered a blowout defeat. The team was held to less than three figures.
This 3-team trade brings Kyrie Irving to the new-look LA Lakers
Because we have gone too long without a superstar trying to force his way out of his current situation, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade despite the fact that they have the third-best record in the East and Kevin Durant is coming back from injury soon. This is an unexpected windfall for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?
The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk began his career with... The post Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Jayson Tatum gets 100% real on Jaylen Brown partnership after Celtics’ blowout of Nets
Jayson Tatum is happy with how he and Jaylen Brown have evolved as the Boston Celtics’ leaders, but he knows very well their journey is far from over. Tatum opened up about his partnership with Brown on Wednesday after they powered the Celtics to a 139-96 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the contest, while Brown had 26 points, three boards and three dimes. They are now the first duo ever to score at least 25 points each in the same game 27 times in a season before the All-Star break.
NBC Sports
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite
The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
‘Kyrie sucks!’: Celtics fans remind Kyrie Irving he’s not welcome in Boston amid Nets blowout
It has been four years since Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, but as everyone knows, Beantown is an unforgiving city. Celtics fans reminded Irving of that on Wednesday as they savagely booed him during his pregame introductions against Boston. And the mockery didn’t stop there, especially as the home team blew out the visitors 139-96.
Paul Pierce Asks Fans Who's Beating Himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown And Marcus Smart
Paul Pierce wants to know which starting five is beating one composed by himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Goes Full ‘Happy Gilmore’ At NHL All-Star Skills Challenge
Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak quite literally channeled his inner “Happy Gilmore” during the NHL All-Star Weekend’s Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Pastrnak dressed up as the character Adam Sandler made famous from the 1990s movie as he sported a retro Bruins jersey that had the name Gilmore on the back of it.
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Celtics reportedly looking into possible Kelly Olynyk trade
BOSTON -- The NBA trade deadline is a week away, and there hasn't been too much rumbling regarding the Boston Celtics. But Brad Stevens is reportedly looking into bringing back a familiar face.And it's a tough face to forget: Big man Kelly Olynyk. The 6-foot-11 sharpshooter is one of the many members of the Utah Jazz that could potentially move ahead of next week's deadline, and the Celtics are reportedly exploring what it would take to land his services, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. The Miami Heat are also interested in a reunion with Olynyk, but a source tells...
theScore
Marchand: Bruins' stars taking less money a key to sustained success
Brad Marchand believes the Boston Bruins' run as one of the most consistent teams in the NHL is due, in part, to the players taking contracts below market value. "Guys have tried to take less to win because we know that it bleeds through the lineup," Marchand said Wednesday ahead of Boston's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, per Sportsnet.
Yardbarker
The 24 best players in Boston Red Sox history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determine how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the Boston Red Sox.
Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn
BOSTON -- It didn't seem like Kyrie Irving wanted to be back in Brooklyn during the offseason, but ultimately opted in for another go with the Nets. Now, with the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, he wants out of Brooklyn.The mercurial guard has requested a trade from the Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Irving has informed the team that he wants to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, or he'll leave this summer via free agency.Irving is having another stellar season, averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 assists per game for Brooklyn. He...
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Best NBA prop bets for Mavericks vs. Warriors (Steph Curry rebounds?)
The Dallas Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic tonight when they head to California to take on the Golden State Warriors. As a result, the Warriors are set as massive favorites for the game. But how should we handle this game for a player prop perspective? That’s what I’m here...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0