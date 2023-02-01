Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
cbs2iowa.com
CRFD: Man found dead in fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person died Wednesday in connection with a fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. According to a press release Wednesday evening, the fire department is still investigating what caused the fire -- and what caused the man's death. Cedar Rapids Fire Department confirms...
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday. "It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society...
Eastern Iowa Brewery Has A Fantastic Pot Roast You Need To Try
When you think of comfort foods, what are the first few that come to mind? For me, I'm thinking chicken noodle soup, spaghetti and meatballs, mac and cheese, tater-tot hot dish, chicken pot pies, and any kind of pot roast. I'm not sure what it is about these foods but they all just make me feel happy.
KCRG.com
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s to open off-campus Emergency Room in Marion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is planning to open an off-campus Emergency Department in Marion. The new 10,000 square foot facility will be located at 3301 Armar Drive. Construction is expected to begin this spring, with an anticipated opening in summer 2024. Staff...
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Website Crashes Tuesday Afternoon
(Iowa City, IA) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the websites of hospitals across the country, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, to crash. The websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine all went down Tuesday afternoon. Cyber security company...
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
It's a new month for 2023 in the Quad Cities. It's now time to take a look at some new restaurants you can find this month in the Quad Cities. We are actually seeing a lot of newer spots, and additional spots opening for 2023. February doesn't have a lot of brand-new spots, but there are still some new openings.
KCRG.com
Iowa girls lock up spots in state wrestling finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 448 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Xtream Arena, but only 56 remained in the championship bracket on Friday morning. Eastern Iowa wrestlers were taking spots left and right, securing tickets to the finals on Friday night. Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block...
Comments / 0