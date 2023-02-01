Blue lies are lies that one tells to benefit or protect their group. Group members often view blue lies as morally permissible and even virtuous. It seems that almost everyone lies. In my research, 95% of people report lying in any given week. Some of those untruths are white lies—small dishonest statements usually told to avoid social awkwardness or to benefit another. Some lies are more self-serving or selfish lies aimed at covering one’s misdeeds or gaining some advantage. These are referred to as black lies. But there is a third category of lies that fits neither of those categories: blue lies.

6 DAYS AGO