Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated HotelsMadocOrlando, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Related
WESH
FHP: Suspect dead, trooper injured after shootout in Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to authorities. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the news around 6 a.m., saying it was assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving an FHP trooper.
click orlando
63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive in Osceola County. A pedestrian was struck by a car struck Friday morning and died from their injuries. Troopers gave an update Friday afternoon and...
WESH
Plane that crashed at Spruce Creek Fly-In 'stalled out' during takeoff, report says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man and his wife crashed at Spruce Creek Fly-in yesterday in a small plane. They were both taken to the hospital, and thought not life-threatening, they did have injuries. The couple was heading home after visiting Florida. The Piper Malibu crashed into a...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
WESH
FHP: 3 ejected in deadly single-car crash on I-95 ramp in Volusia County
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning left one person dead and multiple people hurt. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to U.S. Route 1 in Ormond Beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
WESH
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-520 at SR-528
ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on SR-520 at SR-528. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning. FHP was on the scene for hours investigating the crash. We've reached out to them for more information.
WESH
FHP: Bicyclist dies after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a ramp near Celebration Thursday. The crash was reported on World Drive northbound on the EB exit ramp to Osceola Parkway around 6:30 a.m. The ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN was blocked following the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says that...
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
WESH
Troopers explain how deadly Central Florida crashes could have been prevented
Fla. — Traffic crashes that seem to snarl the morning commute, crashes causing damage, injuries and death, are often preventable. State troopers are asking each of us to play a part in safer roadways. A bicyclist was hit and killed near Osceola Parkway. Then, a passenger without a...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in crash in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
click orlando
Driver critically hurt after septic tanker crashes, overturns on I-4 near Disney World
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A septic tanker driver was critically injured and his passenger suffered minor injuries when the truck rear-ended another big rig Wednesday morning on Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-4 west near World...
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
WESH
Plane crashes on golf course in Port Orange
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plane collided with a tree in Port Orange on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around noon at the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce Creek Fly-In. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
WESH
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on westbound I-4 in Orange County
A bad crash is slowing traffic Thursday morning on I-4 in Orange County.
WESH
Repair work expected to ramp up after Seminole County sewer pipe collapsed last fall
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For over four months, people living in one Seminole County neighborhood have been navigating around roadblocks after a sewer pipe collapse. The pipe collapsed last September in the area of Lockwood Boulevard and Sterling Lake Circle in the Carillion subdivision. “We’re anxious to get this...
WESH
Deputies: 6 people in custody after armed carjacking suspects take already stolen car
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested three people who stole an already stolen BMW. WESH 2 spoke with the sheriff who says this all happened in broad daylight during a house showing. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome...
Comments / 1