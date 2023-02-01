ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

FHP: Suspect dead, trooper injured after shootout in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to authorities. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the news around 6 a.m., saying it was assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving an FHP trooper.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
click orlando

63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive in Osceola County. A pedestrian was struck by a car struck Friday morning and died from their injuries. Troopers gave an update Friday afternoon and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-520 at SR-528

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on SR-520 at SR-528. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning. FHP was on the scene for hours investigating the crash. We've reached out to them for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Bicyclist dies after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a ramp near Celebration Thursday. The crash was reported on World Drive northbound on the EB exit ramp to Osceola Parkway around 6:30 a.m. The ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN was blocked following the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says that...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in crash in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Plane crashes on golf course in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plane collided with a tree in Port Orange on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around noon at the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce Creek Fly-In. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy