MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO