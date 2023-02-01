Read full article on original website
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Mike Shanahan Comments on Sean Payton as Broncos HC
What does Mike Shanahan think of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton?
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Passed Away On Wednesday
Sidney Thornton, a former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away on Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Drafted in the second round out of Northwestern in 1977, Thornton spent six seasons with Pittsburgh. During that span, Thornton won two championships with the Steelers in ...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
3 Pittsburgh Steelers who will not be missed in 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of new faces in their locker room come the 2023-24 campaign. But these players will not be missed in the slightest. This isn’t to take a shot at any of these players as men — it just wasn’t a good fit. The 2022-23 Pittsburgh Steelers came up just short of a playoff spot, and while we wish there was more retribution for failing to reach that goal (looking at you, Matt Canada), there will be some turnover.
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa
The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Dawg Report: Leroy Bryant
The Huskies got an exciting playmaker in the Northern California cornerback
Look: Travis Kelce Has One Request For Chiefs Fans
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl. The two talked all the Super Bowl shop on their podcast, "New Heights," on Wednesday, and Travis Kelce issued his ...
Seattle Mariners could go to a platoon in left field
The Mariners’ plans in left field have looked fairly straightforward since the team signed AJ Pollock to a one-year deal last month, but President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto nonetheless confirmed to reporters last night that the expectation is for left field to a platoon between Pollock and one of Jarred Kelenic or Taylor Trammell (Twitter link via Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times).
