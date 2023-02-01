When Mazda introduced the MX-5 Miata in 1989, the age of the old-school English roadster seemed to be slowly but surely drawing to a close. But the small Japanese sports car directly brought a breath of fresh air into a segment that had previously been dominated in particular by car manufacturers such as MG or Triumph and had welcomed surprisingly few newcomers over the decades. Its immense sporty maneuverability and comparatively low price were then finally also the ingredients for a market success, which Mazda had certainly not expected in such a way and could nevertheless continue over four generations of MX-5 Miata until today. But in the future, Mazda will continue to rely on continuity and is unlikely to make any major changes to either the concept or the model's presence on international markets. Now, however, the brand from Hiroshima, Japan, goes even a step further and confirms that the MX-5 Miata will always remain a part of the product portfolio.

3 DAYS AGO