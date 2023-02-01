Sanderson Farm Championship proceeds presented to Friends of Children’s Hospital

Sanderson Farms Championship host organization Century Club Charities presented a $1 million check to Friends of Children's Hospital from funds raised by the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament.

The check presentation event was held at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

The Sanderson Farms Championship, the state's only PGA TOUR event, which is held at the Country Club of Jackson with some 144 players each year, helped raised $1.5 million in charitable impact benefiting Children's of Mississippi and other Mississippi charities, organizers said.

"The $1 million gift coupled with over $500,000 to other Mississippi charities, including an anonymous donation of $100,000 directly to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, takes the 2022 total charitable impact of Century Club Charities to more than $1.5 million statewide," according to a press release.

Friends of Children's Hospital is a fundraising organization of Children’s of Mississippi, which includes the state's only children's hospital.

According to University of Mississippi Medical officials, since 1968, more than $22.5 million has been contributed to charitable organizations in Mississippi from the tournament. Since Sanderson Farms became the title sponsor in 2013, the tournament and Century Club Charities have contributed more than $14.7 million to Friends of Children's Hospital and other Mississippi charities.

Last year's event raised $1.5 million as well.

Sanderson Farms Championship Executive Director Steve Jent; Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lou Ann Woodward, dean of the School of Medicine at UMMC; Children's of Mississippi CEO Guy Giesecke; Dr. James Woodall, an orthopedic doctor at UMMC; and Friends of Children's Hospital Board Chairman John Scarbrough presented an additional $1 million to the Friends of Children's of Mississippi Hospital and Children's of Mississippi as a token of appreciation.

As a part of the event, various contributors to the event briefly spoke about their experiences working on this project.

Jent thanked Marc Rolph, executive director of communications and marketing, for putting on the presentation event at UMMC.

"I am thankful to my staff who have helped me along the way, sponsors and volunteers," Jent said. "We couldn't have done this without you."

Scarbrough said years ago the Kathy and Joe Sanderson's Tower wasn't built, but he was at Children's of Mississippi Hospital in room 353 with his son being treated for cancer.

"This is a true full-circle moment to stand before you today," Scarbrough said. "With great pleasure, it's amazing to see so many organizations coming together to do what is right for the kids. The numbers are great but at the end of the day, it is about the kids and providing hope.

"The relationship that we've had with Century Club has been amazing over the years. The teamwork and effort for over a year for this event and the Sanderson Farms PGA Tour is phenomenal."

Woodard said the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower was built in early November 2022, and without sponsors and support the building wouldn't be what it is today.

"To me, the sweetest part of the success is the focus and the work that is done for the children," Woodard said. "The staff and golfers are a critical part of the process as they engage with families throughout the process."

Children’s of Mississippi, which includes the children’s hospital as well as clinics around the state, care for nearly 200,000 children a year.

The Sanderson Tower includes two floors of private neonatal intensive care rooms.

Pediatric Children's Critical Care Dr. Jennifer Hong, who is associate chief medical officer at UMMC, said the millions of dollars given to Friends of Children's from the Sanderson Farms Championship are making an enormous difference in the lives of children and patients.

"As a pediatric care physician, I see firsthand how children and families are affected while recovering from critical illnesses and injuries," Hong said. "The tower, start-of-the-art equipment and family-friendly ICU rooms provide exceptional care. With the help of the Sanderson Farms Championship, we will continue to bring world-class (care) and help all children reach their full care."

More than 1,000 babies and more than 1,000 children have received pediatric intensive care at Children's of Mississippi hospital.

Former president, treasurer and board member of Century Club Johnny Lang said Century Club was started 30 years ago and sought to give $10,000 to charities every year.

"It was 10 years ago this month that Sanderson Farms volunteered to take over as the host organization," Lang said. "This has been a phenomenal event, and we are thankful for making it a world-class event."

Sanderson Farms merged with Wayne Farms of Atlanta last year to become Wayne-Sanderson Farms.

Senior Vice President of Wayne-Sanderson Farms Pic Billingsley said he is thankful to be a small part of a big day.

"Friends of Children's Hospital puts life into perspective through giving hope," Billingsley said. "I came to celebrate a good day but a lot of families and children come to find a chance and a little hope. The money is great, but this is about the children."

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is set for Oct. 2-8 at the Country Club of Jackson.

For more information, visit www.umc.edu.