It's crawfish season: Where to buy live or boiled mudbugs near Jackson

By Brian Broom, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Crawfish are in season and here are seven places where you can find them in and near Jackson.

The holidays are behind us, but for many Mississippians the second most-anticipated time of year is here -- crawfish season.

Sacks of mudbugs are already available and people are pulling out their propane burners and crawfish pots. Oh, and if you haven't done it already, you may want to make sure your propane tanks are full, too.

So, where can you pick up a few sacks for your friends and family to enjoy? Here's a list of places in and near Jackson that sell live and boiled crawfish.

For the boil and beyond:Crawfish tips and recipes

Bayou Bugs

Country Cajun Seafood Market and Boudin

Crawfish Barn

Crawfish Shack of Florence

  • Location: 2907 US 49 South, Florence
  • Phone: 601-845-3265
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/crawfishshack073
  • Hours: 3:30-8 p.m. Thursday, 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
  • Live and boiled

T'Beaux's Crawfish, Seafood and Catering

Contact Brian Broom at bbroom@gannett.com or 601-961-7225.

