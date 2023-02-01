It's crawfish season: Where to buy live or boiled mudbugs near Jackson
Crawfish are in season and here are seven places where you can find them in and near Jackson.
The holidays are behind us, but for many Mississippians the second most-anticipated time of year is here -- crawfish season.
Sacks of mudbugs are already available and people are pulling out their propane burners and crawfish pots. Oh, and if you haven't done it already, you may want to make sure your propane tanks are full, too.
So, where can you pick up a few sacks for your friends and family to enjoy? Here's a list of places in and near Jackson that sell live and boiled crawfish.
Bayou Bugs
- Location: 134 Weisenberger Road, Madison
- Phone: 601-573-5522
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/BayouBugsOnTheCorner
- Hours: 3-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Live and boiled
Country Cajun Seafood Market and Boudin
- Location: 6030 I-55 North, Jackson
- Phone: 769-233-8838
- Website: https://www.countycajunseafoodmarket.com/index.html
- Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday
- Live and boiled
Crawfish Barn
- Location : 3190 US 80 E., Pearl
- Phone: 601-940-7536
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054325368700
- Hours: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday
- Live and boiled
Crawfish Shack of Florence
- Location: 2907 US 49 South, Florence
- Phone: 601-845-3265
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/crawfishshack073
- Hours: 3:30-8 p.m. Thursday, 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- Live and boiled
T'Beaux's Crawfish, Seafood and Catering
- Location: 941 US 80, Clinton (other locations in Vicksburg and Pocahontas)
- Phone: 601-926-4793
- Website: https://www.tbeauxs54.com/location/tbeauxs54/
- Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- Live and boiled
