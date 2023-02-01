Where Ole Miss women's basketball stands in latest NCAA Tournament projections

OXFORD — Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin isn't interested in running from the metrics.

She discusses the NET ratings with her team frequently. Her players are generally aware of the reward in the ratings for a victory and what's at risk with a loss.

After a 19-point road comeback victory last Sunday over what was at the time a ranked Arkansas team, the Rebels (18-4, 7-2 SEC) sit 30th in the NET rankings.

That, according to the bracketologists, is enough to get them off the NCAA Tournament bubble and safely in the field for now.

Here's a look at three of the most recent projections as Ole Miss prepares to travel to Tennessee on Thursday (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

COMEBACK KIDS:Why Ole Miss women's basketball's huge Arkansas comeback can be more than just a big moment

ARKANSAS RECAP:Ole Miss women's basketball rallies from 19 points down to top Arkansas

BASEBALL:Why Mike Bianco and Ole Miss baseball aren't worried about a national championship hangover

ESPN

Analyst Charlie Creme has the Rebels as a No. 9 seed, heading to Storrs where they'd be part of UConn's pod.

In Creme's projection, Ole Miss would take on eighth-seeded Middle Tennessee State, the automatic qualifier from Conference USA. The Blue Raiders have only two losses and are riding a 16-game winning streak that has featured victories over Louisville and Houston.

The Rebels would be one of two SEC teams seeded ninth under this projection, alongside Arkansas. Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina are the conference peers seeded higher.

RealtimeRPI.com

RealtimeRPI's Jan. 31 bracketology also had the Rebels as a No. 9 seed.

In this scenario, though, they'd head to Bloomington as part of a pod hosted by top-seeded Indiana. The Rebels' first-round opponent would be St. John's, which is off to a 17-3 start to the season.

Ole Miss is one of six SEC teams in the field under this projection.

College Sports Madness

Of the projections sampled here, College Sports Madness is the highest on the Rebels.

Their bracket has Ole Miss as a No. 8 seed. Like ESPN, the destination would be Storrs under this scenario. The first-round opponent would be Gonzaga, out of the West Coast Conference.

The Bulldogs are 21-2 on the season, with key wins over Tennessee and Louisville. This projection is also kinder to the SEC than most, with Mississippi State and Missouri both included in the field.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.