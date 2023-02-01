ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Signs You're Ready to Retire in 2023 -- and 1 Good Reason to Wait

By Katie Brockman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

If you're like most people, retirement is a long-awaited milestone. It can be tempting to start this stage of your life as soon as possible.

However, retiring too early can make it more difficult to enjoy your senior years comfortably. But how do you know when you're ready to retire? There are three signs you may be ready to retire in 2023 -- and one good reason to hold off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQJ9s_0kYVmmJ000

Image source: Getty Images.

Signs you're ready to retire now

1. You know your numbers

Retirement requires loads of planning, and the more you've prepared, the better off you'll be. Before you retire, there are a few numbers to have in mind, including:

  • The amount you need to save: Everyone's savings goal will be different, but it's wise to at least have a ballpark number in mind. If you don't know how much you should save to retire comfortably, you risk running out of money too soon.
  • How much you'll collect from Social Security: You can get an estimate of your future benefit amount by checking statements through your mySocialSecurity account . When you know how much to expect in benefits, it's easier to gauge whether your savings are on track.
  • Other sources of income: Will you be entitled to a pension when you retire? Or maybe spousal or divorce benefits from Social Security? By accounting for all sources of income, you'll be as prepared as possible for retirement.

Of course, you can't plan every single detail of your retirement. But when your finances are in order, it's far more likely that your money will last throughout your senior years.

2. You've researched your full retirement age

Many retirees rely on Social Security benefits, and your full retirement age (FRA) will have a significant impact on how much you receive each month. Your FRA is the age at which you'll receive the full benefit amount you're entitled to, based on your work record. Your exact FRA will depend on the year in which you were born but will fall somewhere between ages 66 and 67.

If you file for Social Security before your FRA, your benefits will be permanently reduced by up to 30%. By waiting until after your FRA to claim, you'll collect a bonus amount on top of your full benefits.

3. You have a plan for healthcare

You won't be eligible for Medicare until age 65, so if you're retiring before that age, you'll need another plan for your healthcare. Also, be sure you've budgeted for healthcare expenses before you retire.

Medicare isn't free and doesn't cover everything. Long-term care , in particular, generally isn't covered by Medicare, and it can be incredibly costly. If you haven't budgeted for this expense, consider whether long-term care insurance is a good option.

When it may be smart to wait

1. Your savings are falling short

If you don't have enough saved, it may be wise to hold off on retirement. The market is rocky right now, and there's a chance that a recession could be looming.

While it's not impossible to retire during periods of volatility, it can be harder if your savings are falling short. If you withdraw your savings when the market is down, you may be selling your investments for less than you paid for them -- locking in your losses.

That may be unavoidable to an extent, but if your savings are already on the low side, those losses can sting even more. Putting off retirement by a year or two, though, could help your money last longer.

Preparing for retirement isn't easy, but the effort will pay off. There's no shame in waiting if you're not quite ready yet. By retiring at the right time for you, your senior years will be as comfortable as possible.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
AOL Corp

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Motley Fool

How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
267K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy