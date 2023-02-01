Mississippi State football recruiting class 2023: Meet MSU's National Signing Day additions

STARKVILLE — It was a quiet but important Wednesday for Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett as his newly assembled staff had its first National Signing Day.

The opening of the early signing period was a success for Arnett. A week after the death of coach Mike Leach , Arnett was able to secure a top 25 signing class highlighted by the addition of four-star safety Isaac Smith .

Mississippi State went on to win the ReliaQuest Bowl shortly after, then the staff moves started to fill in. MSU hired Kevin Barbay as offensive coordinator on Jan. 12 and Arnett finalized his staff a week later.

The staff was rewarded with a pair of high school signings. Cornerback Will James , a Theodore, Alabama, native, signed with MSU. He's a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The highlight of the day came shortly after James' signing as Mississippi State added defensive lineman Jonathan Davis to the 2023 recruiting class. Davis has been a priority for MSU throughout the past couple months, but his decision was uncertain as schools such as Ole Miss and Colorado came along later in the process.

MSU also made recent transfer portal commitments official. Georgia tight end Ryland Goede was the first signing of the day. Eastern Washington wide receiver Freddie Roberson, UCLA kicker Nick Barr-Mira, Indiana defensive back Chris Keys, Kentucky defensive back Ja'Kobi Albert and Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright followed shortly after.

Mississippi State football 2023 National Signing Day high school additions

CB Will James

Hometown/School: Theodore, Ala. (Theodore)

Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 1,550; position ranking: No. 129

DL Jonathan Davis

Hometown/School: Monticello, Miss. (Lawrence County)

Vitals: 6-5, 305

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 505; position ranking: No. 55

