ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle

Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Norman Powell reacts to lack of shots late vs. Bucks as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George failed

The Los Angeles Clippers lost a heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 106-105. Numerous missed shots in the last few minutes of the game from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George doomed LA as Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to victory with yet another 50-point performance, this time scoring 54. Norman Powell shined for LA but didn’t get the chance to close out the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
theScore

Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Sabonis' double-double helps Kings power past Spurs 119-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio 119-109 on Wednesday night, handing the beleaguered Spurs their seventh straight loss. “If they are going to be down there trying to guard him one-on-one, ‘Hey, yo,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theScore

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

MLB combine set for June 20-25 in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in Phoenix will host the 2023 MLB draft combine from June 20-25, the league announced Thursday. It's the third annual full combine event being hosted by the league and second at a major-league ballpark after the success of last year's in San Diego. There will be 250 draft-eligible players, including 20 of the top 30 ranked prospects by MLB Pipeline, who attended last year's event at Petco Park, the full-time home of the San Diego Padres.
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Payton: Broncos job 'the opportunity I was looking for'

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is excited about the chance to lead the Denver Broncos. "This was the opportunity I was looking for," the new Broncos head coach said Wednesday after reports of his hiring broke, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Payton stepped down from his...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Marlins' Arraez wins arbitration hearing against new team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — AL batting champion Luis Arraez won his salary arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Miami argued for a $5 million salary during a hearing Wednesday before...
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Braves' Albies expects 'crazy year' from Acuna

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is expecting a return to form for teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. after two injury-riddled campaigns. "I expect him to be better than the 2019 Ronald, when he went off," Albies said Wednesday, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien. "He’s gonna have a big year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy