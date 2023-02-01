Read full article on original website
theScore
Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle
Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
Clippers’ Norman Powell reacts to lack of shots late vs. Bucks as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George failed
The Los Angeles Clippers lost a heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 106-105. Numerous missed shots in the last few minutes of the game from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George doomed LA as Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to victory with yet another 50-point performance, this time scoring 54. Norman Powell shined for LA but didn’t get the chance to close out the game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History In Bucks-Clippers Game On Thursday Night
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo added onto his MVP resume this season with a historic performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
The Milwaukee Bucks dispatch the Charlotte Hornets for their 5th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded another solid double-double to power the Milwaukee Bucks over the Charlotte Hornets.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
theScore
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
theScore
Sabonis' double-double helps Kings power past Spurs 119-109
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio 119-109 on Wednesday night, handing the beleaguered Spurs their seventh straight loss. “If they are going to be down there trying to guard him one-on-one, ‘Hey, yo,...
theScore
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
thesource.com
NBA Reveals East and West All-Star 2023 Reserves Including Morant, Embiid, DeRozan & More
On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard. The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt...
theScore
MLB combine set for June 20-25 in Arizona
The Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in Phoenix will host the 2023 MLB draft combine from June 20-25, the league announced Thursday. It's the third annual full combine event being hosted by the league and second at a major-league ballpark after the success of last year's in San Diego. There will be 250 draft-eligible players, including 20 of the top 30 ranked prospects by MLB Pipeline, who attended last year's event at Petco Park, the full-time home of the San Diego Padres.
theScore
Payton: Broncos job 'the opportunity I was looking for'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is excited about the chance to lead the Denver Broncos. "This was the opportunity I was looking for," the new Broncos head coach said Wednesday after reports of his hiring broke, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Payton stepped down from his...
theScore
Marlins' Arraez wins arbitration hearing against new team
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — AL batting champion Luis Arraez won his salary arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Miami argued for a $5 million salary during a hearing Wednesday before...
theScore
Braves' Albies expects 'crazy year' from Acuna
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is expecting a return to form for teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. after two injury-riddled campaigns. "I expect him to be better than the 2019 Ronald, when he went off," Albies said Wednesday, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien. "He’s gonna have a big year...
