Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design
Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design to replace outgoing exec Evans Hankey, according to Bloomberg. Hankey took over hardware design leadership in 2019 after former chief design officer Jony Ive left to start LoveFrom, his own design company, but Bloomberg reported in October that Hankey would be leaving early this year.
Google struggled to grow over the holidays despite ‘great momentum’ on YouTube and Pixels
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai opened his company’s latest earnings announcement by boasting about “great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices.” But read a little further, and the numbers show a company is struggling to grow: its revenue for the holiday quarter — the big one for many companies, especially those in the ad business — was essentially flat compared to 2021. It also had worse margins, meaning it was earning less on the money it did spend.
Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI
Microsoft Teams Premium is now available with features powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 AI language model. The new premium tier of Microsoft Teams includes an intelligent recap feature that automatically generates notes, tasks, and highlights of meetings thanks to GPT-3.5, alongside branded meetings, custom meeting templates, and features like watermarking to better protect meeting contents.
Star Wars: Visions season 2 drops on May 4th, because of course it does
It’s been little more than a year since Star Wars: Visions’ first season touched down on Disney Plus and immediately stunted on the rest of the franchise with its inspired visuals and genuinely fresh stories. There have been other Star Wars projects in the interim, but none of them have really come close to touching Visions in terms of making the fictional galaxy feel like a wild new place full of promise. Thankfully, the wait for more Visions is almost over.
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
Apple’s movie about Tetris is set to debut at SXSW in March.
Those of us at home will be able to watch it on Apple TV Plus sometime “soon,” Apple said in a tweet. Here’s the company’s official description of the film:. Based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain.
Aqara’s affordable smart home lineup makes first jump to Matter
After a brief delay, Aqara is taking its first tentative step towards supporting the new Matter home connectivity standard with the release of a beta firmware update for its M2 hub. Aqara is first targeting M2 hubs manufactured in 2022 and sold outside of China. The company estimates it will take four to six weeks for all M2 hubs to be updated to version V4.0.0 (beta). Other Aqara hubs will receive the Matter-enabled firmware in “the following months.”
Twitter will let businesses keep their gold checkmarks — for $1,000 per month
Twitter wants to cash in on businesses on the platform by charging them $1,000 per month to keep their gold checkmarks, according to a report from The Information. As noted by The Information, brands who don’t pay the $1,000 per month fee will lose their gold badges, although it’s unclear when that will happen.
Here’s how Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup stacks up against the iPhone 14
Apple’s iPhone 14 now has a new rival: the Samsung Galaxy 23. Announced during the company’s recent Unpacked event alongside a slate of new Galaxy Books, the S23 series is available for preorder starting this week with a street date of February 17th. The new phones arrive with faster performance, bigger batteries, and updated selfie cameras, with the Ultra offering an even higher resolution camera than its predecessor.
Twitter replaces its free API with a paid tier in quest to make more money
Twitter will no longer provide free access to the Twitter API from February 9th. As announced by the official Twitter Developer account late Wednesday night, Elon Musk’s social media hobby will stop supporting free access to the Twitter API and will instead provide a “paid basic tier.” Twitter hasn’t provided any information regarding pricing, but said that it will provide “more details on what you can expect next week.”
Google is holding an event about search and AI on February 8th
Google is about to share more about its work in artificial intelligence. Next week, Google will be holding an event about how it’s “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need,” according to an invite sent to The Verge. The 40-minute event will be streamed on YouTube on February 8th at 8:30AM ET.
Hustle bros are jumping on the AI bandwagon
The grind-set, side-hustle, passive-income crew has a new favorite toy: ChatGPT. On YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, a motley assortment of established and would-be financial influencers are pumping out videos advising how you — yes, YOU — could be making tens of thousands of dollars in your sleep with the help of OpenAI’s chatbot.
Meta’s Quest 3 headset will have better mixed reality tech, according to Zuckerberg
A key feature from Meta’s $1,499.99 Quest Pro headset will make an appearance — in some form — in a more affordable consumer-focused headset coming later this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the company’s latest earnings release. That key feature is support for Meta Reality, the technology that’s designed to allow virtual reality headsets to also be used for augmented reality, resulting in a so-called mixed reality headset.
YouTube’s livestream co-hosting feature is rolling out on iOS and Android
YouTube is rolling out a collaboration feature that allows two users to livestream together. “Go Live Together” was first introduced in November last year, but as per a recent tweet from YouTube (and our own tests), seems to now be available more broadly across iOS and Android mobile devices.
Sports Illustrated’s publisher is using AI to generate fitness advice
Another major publisher is using AI to generate stories in the name of efficiency. Arena Group Holdings, a media firm whose brands include Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, and Men’s Journal, says it’s partnering with AI language startups Jasper and Nota to broaden and increase the speed of “its AI-assisted efforts.” These include training AI language models on the company’s archives to generate stories that are then edited by humans.
Pinterest’s new round of layoffs comes weeks after its last cuts
Pinterest is reportedly laying off around 150 people after it already cut jobs in December, according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg’s report says that’s less than five percent of Pinterest’s workforce, and that they affect several different teams. The company says its “making organizational changes to further set us...
Contractors who work on YouTube Music are striking
Over 40 contractors for YouTube Music are going on strike — a first at Google, according to the Alphabet Workers Union (or AWU). The action is in response to an order to return to in-person work next week, something that many of the workers say they can’t do. They’re demanding a return-to-work policy that’s “fair, flexible, and does not threaten the safety and livelihoods of workers,” according to an AWU press release.
Thursday’s top tech news: PlayStation soars as Amazon’s drones struggle to get off the ground
We’ve got a pair of PlayStation stories to start your day this Thursday. First is the news that Sony’s latest console is rolling out support for Discord voice chat to beta testers, which is great news for anyone who’s online gaming friends are organized around the chat service. Between this latest update and the news that the PS5 just had its best quarter of sales yet, it feels as though Sony’s console is finally starting to hit its stride two years after its initial release.
A remastered version of Myst is coming to iOS
The classic puzzle game Myst is celebrating its 30th birthday this year with a new way to play: on your iOS device. Myst Mobile is based on the remastered version of the original that’s been released for Oculus headsets and PCs over the past few years. The new iOS...
Sonos is offering up to $100 off its soundbars and speakers ahead of the Super Bowl
It’s far too easy to overlook a key component of a great Super Bowl watch party experience: quality audio. Although we’ve already covered some of the best TV deals taking place ahead of the big game, it’s also advisable to not assemble a room full of football fans when all you have for sound is the tinny built-in speakers on your TV. Thankfully, Sonos is running a sale until February 12th on a few of its speakers and soundbars, which can help you level up your system when it comes to watching sports and listening to music.
