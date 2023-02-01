Read full article on original website
Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car
SAYREVILLE, NJ – An entire community and state leadership officials are mourning the passing of a rising star in New Jersey politics. An elected councilwoman from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found dead in her car outside her townhouse on Points of Wood Drive on Wednesday night, having been shot multiple times. Eunice Dwumfour, according to Sayreville police, was the intended target of the shooting, but at this point, a motive has not been determined. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was The post Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon
SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing it to snap in half. Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic and traffic signals in the area are affected. According to Sparta Police a car struck the pole. JCP&L is reporting approximately 1,264 customers are without power because of the accident. “A crew is on site attempting to restore as many customers as possible via switching until all repairs are completed,” according to Sparta Police. The is no information about the condition of the driver that struck the pole, at this time. Information will be updated as it is available.
spartaindependent.com
Woman gets probation in Sparta accidents
Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park was sentenced on Jan. 26 to three years of probation in connection with collisions with two vehicles, including a police car, in Sparta. She also must complete 100 hours of community service work. Sugarman previously was sentenced on related charges of driving while intoxicated...
94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
BARNEGAT TWP, NJ – A 94-year-old man was killed while driving his vehicle into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday. The New Jersey State Police reported that Mario Medici, of Howell, drove his vehicle onto the median and barrier between toll plaza lanes at the Barnegat toll plaza at around 3:00 pm. Police do not know what caused the man to lose control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More New Jersey News: The post 94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
trentonjournal.com
Open Testing for New Jersey State Police Dispatchers
The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP offer state-of-the-art training and provide all certifications you will need to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding, and exciting line of work. New Salary Range: Trainee- $43,623.77 and $45,583.68-$64,129.17.
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and...
newjerseyisntboring.com
28 Free New Jersey February Events for 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in February 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
VIDEO: Cookie-loving deer pay visit to New Jersey woman for treats
The deer, given names such as Clarice, Mrs Kravitz, Mary, and Betty White, can be seen waiting for their special treats.
These 7 businesses announced store closings in January
The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
