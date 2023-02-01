SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing it to snap in half. Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic and traffic signals in the area are affected. According to Sparta Police a car struck the pole. JCP&L is reporting approximately 1,264 customers are without power because of the accident. “A crew is on site attempting to restore as many customers as possible via switching until all repairs are completed,” according to Sparta Police. The is no information about the condition of the driver that struck the pole, at this time. Information will be updated as it is available.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO