Shore News Network

Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car

SAYREVILLE, NJ – An entire community and state leadership officials are mourning the passing of a rising star in New Jersey politics. An elected councilwoman from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found dead in her car outside her townhouse on Points of Wood Drive on Wednesday night, having been shot multiple times. Eunice Dwumfour, according to Sayreville police, was the intended target of the shooting, but at this point, a motive has not been determined. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was The post Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon

SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing  it to snap in half.  Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic  and traffic signals in the area are affected. According to Sparta Police a car struck the pole. JCP&L is reporting approximately 1,264 customers are without power because of the accident. “A crew is on site attempting to restore as many customers as possible via switching until all repairs are completed,” according to Sparta Police. The is no information about the condition of the driver that struck the pole, at this time. Information will be updated as it is available.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Woman gets probation in Sparta accidents

Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park was sentenced on Jan. 26 to three years of probation in connection with collisions with two vehicles, including a police car, in Sparta. She also must complete 100 hours of community service work. Sugarman previously was sentenced on related charges of driving while intoxicated...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza

BARNEGAT TWP, NJ – A 94-year-old man was killed while driving his vehicle into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday. The New Jersey State Police reported that Mario Medici, of Howell, drove his vehicle onto the median and barrier between toll plaza lanes at the Barnegat toll plaza at around 3:00 pm. Police do not know what caused the man to lose control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More New Jersey News: The post 94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Open Testing for New Jersey State Police Dispatchers

The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP offer state-of-the-art training and provide all certifications you will need to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding, and exciting line of work. New Salary Range: Trainee- $43,623.77 and $45,583.68-$64,129.17.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

28 Free New Jersey February Events for 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in February 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These 7 businesses announced store closings in January

The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
NEW JERSEY STATE
101.5 WPDH

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
