ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Chilly start, but warming trend on tap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re off to a chilly start to our weekend with temperatures starting around the freezing mark Saturday. The weekend forecast is a good one, especially after the wet week we had. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s. There will be some cool things in the night sky to look forward to this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Friday AM Forecast: The sun is back for the weekend

Today & Tonight: It’s chilly out there, but we will finally see some sunshine today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s with sunny skies. Tonight, cold air will settle in and temperatures will fall to around 32°, especially north of Baton Rouge. Up Next: There will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Cold and Gray Today; Stormy Thursday

The cloudy, cold, and misty weather continues today as we stay on the cold side of a stalled front. There will be very little movement with our temperatures today with many areas staying in the 40s even this afternoon. A few showers will be possible throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures hold steady as a cold wind blows through the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Very localized flood threat for Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will see little to no rain Wednesday which will allow things to continue to dry and and recede. Clouds will stay overhead and temperatures will remain chilly. Highs are now forecast to remain in the 40°s for most locations. Our next chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday as our next area of low pressure and cold front arrives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried

BATON ROUGE - Puddles still sit on Iberia Street, nearly three days after the capital area got soaked with more than four inches of rain. "It was like a lake out here. The water was even higher than my knees when I went out on Sunday," resident Patricia Lundy said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Learn more about upcoming MOVEBR traffic, infrastructure projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will get the opportunity to learn more about upcoming and ongoing traffic and infrastructure projects around the Capital City. MOVEBR announced the 1st Thursday Outlook Call for the month of February will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy