KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota House panel now backs a property-tax cut, too
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another proposal for a tax cut — this time, for South Dakota homeowners, through a reduction in property taxes for K-12 schools — is moving forward in the Legislature. The House Taxation Committee voted 13-0 Thursday to endorse HB-1043. The one-sentence bill would...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
kccrradio.com
Sully County Men Sentenced On Federal Crop Insurance Fraud Charges
PIERRE — A Sully County father and son have been sentenced in federal court on charges related to defrauding federal crop insurance programs. During a three-hour long sentencing hearing at the Federal Courthouse in Pierre Monday, 44 year-old Levi Garrett was sentenced by Chief Judge Roberto Lang to 24 months in federal prison. He was ordered to repay over 279-thousand dollars in restitution. His father 68 year-old James Garrett received an 18-month sentence and must repay over one-point-four million dollars. Over 60 letters of support for the Garretts were submitted as a part of the pre-sentence investigation, including from former state Senator Troy Heinert. Federal prosecutors requested upward departures in sentencing from Lange while the Garrett’s attorney’s Steven and Michael Beardly lobbied Lange for downward departures for incarceration. Lange ordered James Garrett to the Federal Medical Center at Rochester, Minnesota, while Levi was ordered to be held with non-violent offenders. Both Garrett’s are under provisions to self-report to begin serving their sentences.
