PIERRE — A Sully County father and son have been sentenced in federal court on charges related to defrauding federal crop insurance programs. During a three-hour long sentencing hearing at the Federal Courthouse in Pierre Monday, 44 year-old Levi Garrett was sentenced by Chief Judge Roberto Lang to 24 months in federal prison. He was ordered to repay over 279-thousand dollars in restitution. His father 68 year-old James Garrett received an 18-month sentence and must repay over one-point-four million dollars. Over 60 letters of support for the Garretts were submitted as a part of the pre-sentence investigation, including from former state Senator Troy Heinert. Federal prosecutors requested upward departures in sentencing from Lange while the Garrett’s attorney’s Steven and Michael Beardly lobbied Lange for downward departures for incarceration. Lange ordered James Garrett to the Federal Medical Center at Rochester, Minnesota, while Levi was ordered to be held with non-violent offenders. Both Garrett’s are under provisions to self-report to begin serving their sentences.

PIERRE, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO