Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney: What to know before you go

Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-prognosticating groundhog, during the 2019 Groundhog Day celebration on Gobbler’s Knob near Punxsutawney.

Punxsutawney is preparing to roll out the welcome mat for the crowds descending on the small Jefferson County borough for Groundhog Day.

As dawn approaches Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow on nearby Gobbler’s Knob to say yea or nay to an early spring.

Depending on the weather, about 15,000 to 20,000 revelers are expected to attend, said Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.

“We have such a good time,” Laska said. “We always say we prepare for Groundhog Day like we’re preparing for a good friend who comes to visit once a year.”

If Punxsutawney is a good host, then it behooves visitors to be good guests. Here are a few things to know before you go:

• Gobbler’s Knob is about 2 miles from downtown Punxsutawney, and no parking is available at the site. Hearty visitors can make the trek on foot.

• Buses to Gobbler’s Knob will run from 3 to 6:30 a.m. from Barclay Square, Aldi and Walmart. Parking is available on the street and in public lots downtown.

• Bus tickets will be available beginning at 2 a.m. at bus stops and ticket booths for $5 per person, cash only. Those 12 and younger ride free.

• There is no fee to enter the Knob. Live entertainment begins at 3:30 a.m., with fireworks at 6:30 a.m.

• Members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle begin their trek to the Knob at 7:15 a.m. Phil prognosticates about 7:28 a.m.

• Backpacks and bags will be checked by police. No alcohol or weapons of any sort are permitted.

• Personal photos are allowed. Commercial photography or videography requires prior consent of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club at 814-618-5591 or director@ghogclub.com.

• After his proclamation, Phil will remain at his stump for photo opportunities.

• Event is standing-room-only and not recommended for small children or people with mobility issues. A platform is available for handicap use.

• On-site amenities include portable toilets, bonfire, souvenir stand and a cash-only concession stand offering hot food and drinks.

One of the most important things visitors can do to ensure a good experience is to dress for the weather, Laska said. An overnight low of 19 degrees is expected for Groundhog Day, according to weather.com.

Following the early-morning festivities, visitors can return to Punxsutawney for more winter fun.

Many restaurants and other businesses will offer specials and activities. Other community events include:

• Craft show and concession stand, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Center gym, 220 N. Jefferson St.

• Groundhog Day in the Park, beginning at 8 a.m. in downtown’s Barclay Square, with activities, local artisans and craft vendors, food trucks, a fire and live entertainment.

• Ice-carving demonstration, 8 a.m. at IUP Academy of Culinary Arts, 125 S. Winslow St.

“The tourists are always welcome,” Laska said. “We hope some of them love it so much that they come back to stay or start a business of their own.”

For more information and a complete list of Groundhog Day activities, visit groundhog.org.