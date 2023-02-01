ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney: What to know before you go

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMqmH_0kYVkwfm00
Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-prognosticating groundhog, during the 2019 Groundhog Day celebration on Gobbler’s Knob near Punxsutawney.

Punxsutawney is preparing to roll out the welcome mat for the crowds descending on the small Jefferson County borough for Groundhog Day.

As dawn approaches Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow on nearby Gobbler’s Knob to say yea or nay to an early spring.

Depending on the weather, about 15,000 to 20,000 revelers are expected to attend, said Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.

“We have such a good time,” Laska said. “We always say we prepare for Groundhog Day like we’re preparing for a good friend who comes to visit once a year.”

If Punxsutawney is a good host, then it behooves visitors to be good guests. Here are a few things to know before you go:

Gobbler’s Knob is about 2 miles from downtown Punxsutawney, and no parking is available at the site. Hearty visitors can make the trek on foot.

Buses to Gobbler’s Knob will run from 3 to 6:30 a.m. from Barclay Square, Aldi and Walmart. Parking is available on the street and in public lots downtown.

Bus tickets will be available beginning at 2 a.m. at bus stops and ticket booths for $5 per person, cash only. Those 12 and younger ride free.

There is no fee to enter the Knob. Live entertainment begins at 3:30 a.m., with fireworks at 6:30 a.m.

Members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle begin their trek to the Knob at 7:15 a.m. Phil prognosticates about 7:28 a.m.

Backpacks and bags will be checked by police. No alcohol or weapons of any sort are permitted.

Personal photos are allowed. Commercial photography or videography requires prior consent of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club at 814-618-5591 or director@ghogclub.com.

After his proclamation, Phil will remain at his stump for photo opportunities.

Event is standing-room-only and not recommended for small children or people with mobility issues. A platform is available for handicap use.

On-site amenities include portable toilets, bonfire, souvenir stand and a cash-only concession stand offering hot food and drinks.

One of the most important things visitors can do to ensure a good experience is to dress for the weather, Laska said. An overnight low of 19 degrees is expected for Groundhog Day, according to weather.com.

Following the early-morning festivities, visitors can return to Punxsutawney for more winter fun.

Many restaurants and other businesses will offer specials and activities. Other community events include:

Craft show and concession stand, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Center gym, 220 N. Jefferson St.

Groundhog Day in the Park, beginning at 8 a.m. in downtown’s Barclay Square, with activities, local artisans and craft vendors, food trucks, a fire and live entertainment.

Ice-carving demonstration, 8 a.m. at IUP Academy of Culinary Arts, 125 S. Winslow St.

“The tourists are always welcome,” Laska said. “We hope some of them love it so much that they come back to stay or start a business of their own.”

For more information and a complete list of Groundhog Day activities, visit groundhog.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

2023 Treasure Lake Winterfest ready to kick off

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Treasure Lake in DuBois is ready to kickoff its winter festival and the public is invited to partake in numerous festivities. There will be a Polar Plunge, a chili cook-off and live entertainment during Treasure Lake’s 2023 Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Polar Plunge will start events at 11 a.m., with […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Feb. 3-5

“Fleshy Limb Filled Rectangles,” an exhibition by Kenneth Nicholson, will open Saturday at StopWatch Gallery & Studio, 323 S. Main St., Greensburg. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. The show features oil paintings and drawings of figures and portraits, which the artist says are “aggressively disassembled and collaged back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Windmill superloads to travel on Friday, Monday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. None of these […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: February 2, 2023

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. Charming & inviting – this home is located in a great area within Altoona and is move-in ready! Pristine from top to bottom – this is a must-see! 3 bedrooms (with an additional room for a 4th), 1 bath, 2 car garage and tons of updates throughout the house including a newer roof, hot water tank, and the furnace has been assembled and is ready for central air. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice deck off the kitchen with beautiful views. Maintained and taken good care of by one owner for the last 50 years.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
wdadradio.com

ROLLING CLOSURES IN EFFECT ON ROUTE 22 TODAY

Rolling closures will be in effect for about an hour this morning in Indiana County. State Representative Jim Struzzi and PennDOT have announced that today, Comcast will employ the rolling road closure as they install above-ground phone lines across Route 22. To facilitate this, 22 will be closed in both directions between the Route 56-Brush Valley/Armagh exits and the Route 403-Cramer Pike Exit. The closure will run from 9:30 to 10:30 this morning.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy