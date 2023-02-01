ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables

MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse. She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

North Point employee sought for alleged theft

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 27-year-old female employee of the Buy Buy Baby store on North Point Parkway for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 through fraudulent transactions. Reports said the employee, a Marietta woman, is suspected of making multiple false merchandise returns worth more than...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store

DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store. Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized

Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy