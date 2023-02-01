Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Man hospitalized, arrested after driving into Sandy Springs home, police say
Police are still working to determine if the man drove into the home intentionally or by accident.
appenmedia.com
Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
Jasmine Massage promotes a variety of services, but when an undercover agent walked through the doors recently an employee was arrested, accused of offering the agent more than what the business promotes.
appenmedia.com
Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables
MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse. She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
appenmedia.com
North Point employee sought for alleged theft
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 27-year-old female employee of the Buy Buy Baby store on North Point Parkway for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 through fraudulent transactions. Reports said the employee, a Marietta woman, is suspected of making multiple false merchandise returns worth more than...
appenmedia.com
Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store
DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store. Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
appenmedia.com
Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
12 families displaced after large apartment fire, Cobb County fire investigators say
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Someone is stealing entire mailboxes in Milton, leaving the mail behind but no one knows why
Police are working to find out who is stealing mailboxes in Milton.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
Man threatens to burn Dunwoody gas station down, pours gasoline on items at pump
The suspect walked to a gas pump and began spilling gasoline on some paper items.
Father, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex
Three people were shot, including a father and a son, at an apartment complex in Buckhead early Friday morning, police s...
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Mailboxes Mysteriously Vanish Across Georgia County
They left the mail and took the mailbox.
2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized
Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
