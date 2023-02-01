Read full article on original website
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
atozsports.com
One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
Vikings Should Target Expensive Free Agent
The Minnesota Vikings are in their off-season program. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now asked to build the best possible team for the 2023 season and future years. He has all kinds of problems, starting with a bunch of pending free agents and some aging but expensive veterans on the team.
Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
Well, There’s a Reason the Vikings DC Search Is Taking So Long
Thirteen days ago, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the purple and gold defense flamed out of the playoffs. The Vikings lost at home to the New York Giants, and that was that. Fast forward to the beginning of February, and the franchise has not...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target Cornerback Help Early
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez has become a popular pick for the Detroit Lions at both No. 6 and No. 18 overall.
NFL fans in uproar after First Take star Dan Orlovsky names top five quarterbacks ever with notable omission
FIRST Take star Dan Orlovsky has caused a stir after revealing his list of the top five NFL quarterbacks of all time. ESPN's NFL analyst, 39, didn't include four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana, prompting backlash from football fans. Hardly anyone could disagree with Orlovsky on putting New England Patriots...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions
When Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, the Hall of Fame receiver’s relationship with the Detroit Lions became strained. Johnson and the team have been fighting over money that he believes he is owed. But according to Megatron himself recently, fences are being mended. Johnson spoke to the New York Post recently for his cannabis company, Primitiv Performance. Read more... The post Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.
Coaches on the Hot Seat Going into 2023
Logan Jones gives his opinion on what five coaches will be on the hot seat going into 2023
Recruiting Graphic Shows Huge Disparity Among Power Five
When it comes landing to five-star recruits, the Big Ten Conference came up woefully short in 2023.
