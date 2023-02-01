This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. If you’d like to hear more of his pro career overseas and keeping in touch with former teammates and coaches, click here. During his four years with the Michigan Wolverines, Stu Douglass was a key contributor who specialized in three-point shooting. He made 205 three-point shots (eighth in program history since 1986, when threes were officially first recorded in college basketball) and attempted 603 three-pointers (fifth). He also helped Michigan get to three NCAA Tournaments, playing in five games.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO