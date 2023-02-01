ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Stu Douglass talks current Michigan team, criticism towards college athletes, more (Part 2)

This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. If you’d like to hear more of his pro career overseas and keeping in touch with former teammates and coaches, click here. During his four years with the Michigan Wolverines, Stu Douglass was a key contributor who specialized in three-point shooting. He made 205 three-point shots (eighth in program history since 1986, when threes were officially first recorded in college basketball) and attempted 603 three-pointers (fifth). He also helped Michigan get to three NCAA Tournaments, playing in five games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire

As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan adding FCS position coach as offensive analyst, per report

Michigan is reportedly bringing in an FCS position coach to be an analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga is leaving Youngstown State to be an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Sinagoga leaves Youngstown State after 3 seasons with the program. Sinagoga coached Youngstown State wide receivers for 2 seasons before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Contract details released for new Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds

Michigan State’s new defensive line coach will make more money than its last one but signed a shorter contract. Diron Reynolds signed a one-year deal with a salary of $500,000, according to a contract provided by the university via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was officially named the program’s new defensive line coach on Jan. 25 and his contract runs through March 31, 2024.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3

ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime

The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
JONESVILLE, MI

