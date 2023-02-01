Read full article on original website
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Signing Day: See where Ann Arbor-area student-athletes are heading for college sports
ANN ARBOR – Dozens of dreams came true this week as Ann Arbor-area student-athletes signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers at the next level as part of the National Signing Day ceremonies this week. Some of the area’s top athletes will now have a chance...
MLive.com
Michigan State running back transfer joins brother, reunites with Mel Tucker
EAST LANSING – Jaren Mangham was preparing for his own game while keeping an eye on his younger brother. While being taped up, the South Florida running back tuned in to watch Jaden Mangham play as a true freshman safety for Michigan State last season. Then those around him noted how unique it would be if the two could team up.
Maize n Brew
Stu Douglass talks current Michigan team, criticism towards college athletes, more (Part 2)
This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. If you’d like to hear more of his pro career overseas and keeping in touch with former teammates and coaches, click here. During his four years with the Michigan Wolverines, Stu Douglass was a key contributor who specialized in three-point shooting. He made 205 three-point shots (eighth in program history since 1986, when threes were officially first recorded in college basketball) and attempted 603 three-pointers (fifth). He also helped Michigan get to three NCAA Tournaments, playing in five games.
Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire
As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adding FCS position coach as offensive analyst, per report
Michigan is reportedly bringing in an FCS position coach to be an analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga is leaving Youngstown State to be an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Sinagoga leaves Youngstown State after 3 seasons with the program. Sinagoga coached Youngstown State wide receivers for 2 seasons before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator in 2022.
Michigan hockey player returns to ice after life-threatening illness
Steven Holtz has played in 23 hockey games during his Michigan career and hundreds more at the youth and junior level. But Friday night’s game against Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena felt like his first. The 23-year-old junior defenseman has a new perspective on life after battling for his...
MLive.com
Pioneer swimmer cruises to Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week award
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Pioneer continues to be the top team in Division 1 in boys swimming and it’s because of swimmers like Chris Leuciuc. The junior swimmer knows all about winning state championships as he’s been a part of the Pioneers’ back-to-back titles and is poised to help them compete for a third straight this year.
Is Michigan Back In The Driver's Seat For Top 247 Target Jadyn Davis After Clearing Up The Coaching
Is Michigan Back In The Driver's Seat For Top 247 Target Jadyn Davis After Clearing Up The Coaching Situation In Ann Arbor?
WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Michigan's signing class adds pressure for Wolverines to win big in 2023
February Signing Day, once the crown jewel of the offseason college football calendar, is an increasingly fading relic with some 80% of players (and almost all of the top-100) choosing to sign in December these days. There’s no more definitive proof of this new era than the actions of Jim...
MLive.com
Contract details released for new Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds
Michigan State’s new defensive line coach will make more money than its last one but signed a shorter contract. Diron Reynolds signed a one-year deal with a salary of $500,000, according to a contract provided by the university via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was officially named the program’s new defensive line coach on Jan. 25 and his contract runs through March 31, 2024.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: FGR girls claim CHSL title; Skyline boys snap Saline’s win streak
The magical season for Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard’s girls basketball team continued on Friday. The Fighting Irish used 10 3-pointers to down Warren Regina 44-26 and claim at least a share of the Catholic High School League-Central title.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Tyson Walker brings aggressive mindset in second trip home to MSG
EAST LANSING – Nearly 15 months ago, Tyson Walker made his debut as a high-major player on the biggest stage possible. After transferring to Michigan State from Northeastern ahead of the 2021-22 season, Walker’s debut was a Champions Classic game against Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the iconic venue near his hometown of Westbury, N.Y. on Long Island.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
MLive.com
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central hockey surges past No. 2 Houghton, 5-2, in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON -- The third period could have gotten off to a better start for the Detroit Catholic Central hockey team on Friday evening. The saving grace is that it ended how they had hoped. Carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period over No. 2-ranked Houghton, No. 1 Catholic Central...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime
The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
MLive.com
Detroit high school basketball player suffers cardiac arrest during game, put on life support
A frightening moment occurred during a high school basketball game in Detroit Tuesday night as the game was suspended when a player suffered cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to the hospital. According to various reports, Detroit Northwestern senior Cartier Woods collapsed in the middle of a home basketball...
MLive.com
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
