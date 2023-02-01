Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Man threatens to burn Dunwoody gas station down, pours gasoline on items at pump
The suspect walked to a gas pump and began spilling gasoline on some paper items.
North Point employee sought for alleged theft
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 27-year-old female employee of the Buy Buy Baby store on North Point Parkway for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 through fraudulent transactions. Reports said the employee, a Marietta woman, is suspected of making multiple false merchandise returns worth more than...
Man hospitalized, arrested after driving into Sandy Springs home, police say
Police are still working to determine if the man drove into the home intentionally or by accident.
Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store
DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store. Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables
MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse. She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
Bank reports customer deposited fraudulent checks
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A loss prevention officer with Delta Community Credit Union contacted Johns Creek Police Jan. 20 regarding a fraudulent check deposit. The woman said a man entered the bank on two occasions to deposit checks and withdraw the money. The two checks returned fraudulent, she said.
Couple face theft charges in shoplifting incidents
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a series of thefts at the Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in late December. Delveccho Waller, 24, of Gainesville, and Alexis Aldaco, 22, of Lula, face felony charges for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the store on Dec. 19, 27, 29 and 31.
Stolen car recovered by Dunwoody police
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was found Jan. 17 parked and abandoned on Perimeter Center Place. Police reports said a white 2005 Nissan Titan, bearing no license plate, was located at about 11 p.m. parked at an apartment complex at 60 Perimeter Center Place by a police officer working a parking violation detail.
Driver caught on video speeding off after hitting Gwinnett County cyclist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A terrifying incident was caught on camera when a car hit a Gwinnett County cyclist and kept driving. It happened near North Price Road and Woodward Mill Road in Suwanee on Saturday. Ben Milcarek, who was wearing a camera, was riding with the North...
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
Someone is stealing entire mailboxes in Milton, leaving the mail behind but no one knows why
Police are working to find out who is stealing mailboxes in Milton.
Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified
Police have identified the four teenagers who were arrested Jan. 26 after allegedly breaking into dozens of vehicles at a hospital and apartment complex in Dunwoody. All face multiple felony charges, including theft, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, stolen firearms, and burglary tools. A fifth juvenile who was not identified also faces multiple charges. […] The post Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Forsyth County Blotter: Burglary, battery, domestic dispute headline January arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Arrests have been made in an October burglary case. On Oct. 29, a deputy reported to 9005 Waldrip Road about a burglary that had already occurred.
$14,000 check fraud reported in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A person took possession of a $14,000 check recently mailed to the Georgia Department of Revenue and cashed it at a Wells Fargo branch bank. The victim, a Dunwoody resident, reported he mailed a $14,003.14 check to the state agency Jan. 16 from a mailbox near 7 Dunwoody Park, but he learned the check was cashed Jan. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch by someone using a name he was unfamiliar with.
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
