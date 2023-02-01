ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
appenmedia.com

North Point employee sought for alleged theft

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 27-year-old female employee of the Buy Buy Baby store on North Point Parkway for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 through fraudulent transactions. Reports said the employee, a Marietta woman, is suspected of making multiple false merchandise returns worth more than...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store

DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store. Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables

MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse. She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Bank reports customer deposited fraudulent checks

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A loss prevention officer with Delta Community Credit Union contacted Johns Creek Police Jan. 20 regarding a fraudulent check deposit. The woman said a man entered the bank on two occasions to deposit checks and withdraw the money. The two checks returned fraudulent, she said.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Couple face theft charges in shoplifting incidents

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a series of thefts at the Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in late December. Delveccho Waller, 24, of Gainesville, and Alexis Aldaco, 22, of Lula, face felony charges for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the store on Dec. 19, 27, 29 and 31.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Stolen car recovered by Dunwoody police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was found Jan. 17 parked and abandoned on Perimeter Center Place. Police reports said a white 2005 Nissan Titan, bearing no license plate, was located at about 11 p.m. parked at an apartment complex at 60 Perimeter Center Place by a police officer working a parking violation detail.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified

Police have identified the four teenagers who were arrested Jan. 26 after allegedly breaking into dozens of vehicles at a hospital and apartment complex in Dunwoody. All face multiple felony charges, including theft, obstruction of justice,  possession of marijuana, stolen firearms, and burglary tools. A fifth juvenile who was not identified also faces multiple charges. […] The post Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

$14,000 check fraud reported in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A person took possession of a $14,000 check recently mailed to the Georgia Department of Revenue and cashed it at a Wells Fargo branch bank. The victim, a Dunwoody resident, reported he mailed a $14,003.14 check to the state agency Jan. 16 from a mailbox near 7 Dunwoody Park, but he learned the check was cashed Jan. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch by someone using a name he was unfamiliar with.
DUNWOODY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy