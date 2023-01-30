Read full article on original website
Divergent trends: Young adults in Wisconsin dying at higher rates, while older adults are living longer
Over the last two decades, death rates for young and middle-aged adults in Wisconsin have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, older people in the state are dying at lower rates than ever before. It's a tale of divergent trends, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum's Mark Sommerhauser. The nonpartisan policy research organization released...
Cold hard cranberry research
Cranberries are native to Wisconsin and that means they’re adapting to frigid temperatures in the winter. A UW-Madison fruit crop specialist explains her latest research on the cold hardiness of cranberries.
Survey: Conservative UW System students say they've felt political pressure in class
A survey of more than 10,000 University of Wisconsin System undergraduate students shows stark differences in opinion on free speech when broken down by political affiliation, gender and race. Students responded to questions on topics like the First Amendment, whether speech considered harmful should be reported and whether speakers seen...
Report: Wisconsin colleges and universities see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states
Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. A deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's technical colleges and sizable drops across private universities. Survey data from Wisconsin colleges published...
Priorities of the Wisconsin Nurses Association
The Wisconsin Nurses Association aims to expand the scope of advanced practice registered nurses to work without physician collaboration. We speak with the executive director on the APRN Modernization Act, a shortage of nursing faculty and more.
Hunters will see more opportunities to hunt black bears this fall
Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest black bears this fall. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill up to 4,575 bears — up about 1.7 percent from last year’s quota. The agency is also issuing 12,760 licenses this year, which is an almost 5 percent increase from last season.
New mining ban in northern Minnesota, Definition of 'organic' food tightens
We delve into mining in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness nature preserve in northern Minnesota. A spokesperson explains what changing USDA guidelines for "organic" means for farmers and consumers.
In many parts of the northern U.S., it's really cold. Here's how to stay safe
The "six more weeks of winter" predicted on Groundhog Day are kicking off with quite the cold spell. For many parts of the northern United States, this weekend's weather includes temperatures in the single digits and wind chills expected to dip into the negatives. Skip to resources in your area.
Audit finds Wisconsin voting machines worked accurately in 2022 general election
A unanimous Wisconsin Elections Commission signed off on the results of an audit that found the state's voting machines counted ballots accurately in November's election. Clerks hand-counted more than 220,000 ballots as part of the audit, which happens after every general election. While the process is routine, voting machines are...
Proposal would send text message receipts to absentee voters
Voters could sign up to receive a text message when their absentee ballots are received under a proposal being circulated in the Wisconsin State Legislature. The bill, co-authored by Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, would not be mandatory. Instead, voters would opt into the service as a way of solidifying confidence in the absentee voting system, Steffen said.
New tenant-landlord resources office in Coulee region
Apartment rents are at historic highs in Wisconsin and around the country and the state needs at least 120,000 housing units to meet demand. We talk with a representative from a Coulee region nonprofit about its new Tenant-Landlord Resource Center, designed to keep people in their homes.
Governor appoints Dodge County District Attorney to fill vacancy
A Waukesha County attorney was appointed as Dodge County District Attorney Wednesday, replacing the former officeholder who resigned last month amid a statewide prosecutor shortage. Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Andrea Will, a prosecutor from Waukesha County, to fill the office through January 2025. Former Dodge County District...
Wisconsin utilities are investing in battery storage to aid clean energy transition
As Wisconsin's utilities continue moving toward clean energy, they're making big investments in battery storage. WEC Energy Group, the parent company of Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies, announced Thursday it is working on a pilot project to test a new form of long-duration energy storage at its Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee.
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
An intense winter storm finally passed through Texas on Thursday, but residents will feel the impact of the storm for more time. The storm led to power outages in hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. The weather in the state is part of a major ice storm hitting the...
