Wisconsin State

Cold hard cranberry research

Cranberries are native to Wisconsin and that means they’re adapting to frigid temperatures in the winter. A UW-Madison fruit crop specialist explains her latest research on the cold hardiness of cranberries.
Report: Wisconsin colleges and universities see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states

Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. A deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's technical colleges and sizable drops across private universities. Survey data from Wisconsin colleges published...
Priorities of the Wisconsin Nurses Association

The Wisconsin Nurses Association aims to expand the scope of advanced practice registered nurses to work without physician collaboration. We speak with the executive director on the APRN Modernization Act, a shortage of nursing faculty and more.
Hunters will see more opportunities to hunt black bears this fall

Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest black bears this fall. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill up to 4,575 bears — up about 1.7 percent from last year’s quota. The agency is also issuing 12,760 licenses this year, which is an almost 5 percent increase from last season.
Proposal would send text message receipts to absentee voters

Voters could sign up to receive a text message when their absentee ballots are received under a proposal being circulated in the Wisconsin State Legislature. The bill, co-authored by Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, would not be mandatory. Instead, voters would opt into the service as a way of solidifying confidence in the absentee voting system, Steffen said.
New tenant-landlord resources office in Coulee region

Apartment rents are at historic highs in Wisconsin and around the country and the state needs at least 120,000 housing units to meet demand. We talk with a representative from a Coulee region nonprofit about its new Tenant-Landlord Resource Center, designed to keep people in their homes.
Governor appoints Dodge County District Attorney to fill vacancy

A Waukesha County attorney was appointed as Dodge County District Attorney Wednesday, replacing the former officeholder who resigned last month amid a statewide prosecutor shortage. Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Andrea Will, a prosecutor from Waukesha County, to fill the office through January 2025. Former Dodge County District...
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

An intense winter storm finally passed through Texas on Thursday, but residents will feel the impact of the storm for more time. The storm led to power outages in hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. The weather in the state is part of a major ice storm hitting the...
