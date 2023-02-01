Atlanta police are investigating after three people, including a father and his 12-year-old son, were shot at a Buckhead apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened Friday morning at the 32Hundred Lenox apartments off Lenox Road. Police said a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound flagged officers down. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO