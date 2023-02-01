Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity March
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announced
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
appenmedia.com
Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
Police say they think he was going to hoist the items into a broken window.
appenmedia.com
Couple face theft charges in shoplifting incidents
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a series of thefts at the Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in late December. Delveccho Waller, 24, of Gainesville, and Alexis Aldaco, 22, of Lula, face felony charges for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the store on Dec. 19, 27, 29 and 31.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Suspect indicted in shooting death of Gwinnett corrections officer
The Gwinnett County grand jury this week indicted the man accused of killing a Gwinnett County corrections officer, who ...
appenmedia.com
Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables
MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse. She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
appenmedia.com
North Point employee sought for alleged theft
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 27-year-old female employee of the Buy Buy Baby store on North Point Parkway for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 through fraudulent transactions. Reports said the employee, a Marietta woman, is suspected of making multiple false merchandise returns worth more than...
appenmedia.com
Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
Man accused of pointing rifle at police officers shot, killed, Calhoun police say
Police found the suspect when an officer was investigating a possible break-in.
Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood
Officers were serving a warrant charging a juvenile with a probation violation for aggravated assautlt.
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
Jasmine Massage promotes a variety of services, but when an undercover agent walked through the doors recently an employee was arrested, accused of offering the agent more than what the business promotes.
3 shot, including father and 12-year-old son, at Buckhead apartment complex, police say
Atlanta police are investigating after three people, including a father and his 12-year-old son, were shot at a Buckhead apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened Friday morning at the 32Hundred Lenox apartments off Lenox Road. Police said a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound flagged officers down. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
appenmedia.com
Stolen car recovered by Dunwoody police
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was found Jan. 17 parked and abandoned on Perimeter Center Place. Police reports said a white 2005 Nissan Titan, bearing no license plate, was located at about 11 p.m. parked at an apartment complex at 60 Perimeter Center Place by a police officer working a parking violation detail.
Kidnapping suspect found dead after standoff
The News: A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from the 3100 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven on Monday. The suspect was driving a black BMW. What We Know: Brookhaven Police Officers initially responded to a report of a kidnapping attempt against an adult female victim, but were informed that a 10-year-old girl was missing.
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Father and son shot outside Buckhead apartment complex | What we know
ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
appenmedia.com
Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store
DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store. Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
