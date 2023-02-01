ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ars Technica

The audacious rescue plan that might have saved space shuttle Columbia

February 1, 2023: One of the most tragic events in the history of space exploration is the loss of the space shuttle Columbia and all seven of her crew on February 1, 2003—a tragedy made worse because it didn’t have to happen. But just as it is human nature to look to the future and wonder what might be, so too is it in our nature to look at the past and wonder, “what if?” Today, on the twentieth anniversary of the event, Ars is re-publishing our detailed 2014 examination of the biggest Columbia "what if" of all: what if NASA had recognized the damage to the orbiter while the mission was still in progress? Could anything have been done to save the crew?
Astronomy.com

Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry 20 years ago today

On the morning of Feb. 1, 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia was set to return to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center following a 16-day orbital mission packed with scientific experiments. But just 15 minutes after breaching Earth’s atmosphere — while still at an altitude of some 39 miles (63 kilometers) and...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
Field & Stream

Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas

A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan

You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
The Independent

Giant sea scorpion species discovered in New Mexico

Scientists have discovered a giant ancient sea scorpion species in New Mexico that lived between 307 and 303 million years ago.Hibbertopterus lamsdelli was over a metre long and likely lived in a marine-influenced estuary fed by a river delta, according to a new study published in the journal Historical Biology.It belonged to an extinct group of aquatic arthropod invertebrate animals and likely fed on small crustaceans, invertebrate larvae and gastropod eggs, said scientists, including those from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in the US.Such hibbertopterid sea scorpions are exceedingly rare worldwide, with this newly earthed fossil being...
PennLive.com

