Related
Asia Express: North Korea vs. Blockchain, Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon
According to a January 28 article by Sina News, the Chinese telecom company Huawei recently filed for eight trademarks pertaining to its Huawei “YunYunBao” non-fungible token (NFT) series. In a post on Medium on February 1, the creator of the Japanese blockchain Astar Network, Sota Watanabe, claimed that...
MetaLend DeFi is deployed on Ronin Manniet
Axie Infinity announced that MetaLend Defi is now available on Ronin Manniet. MetaLend makes software that allows people to gain against NFTs. As we progressively open our doors to new options, Ronin will begin to believe that it is critical. Axie Infinity is thrilled to announce that MetaLend DeFi is...
OpenSea announced a 3-Hour hold period amidst rising scams
OpenSea has established a three-hour hold period. To decrease the possibility of fraud, sellers will be prohibited from accepting bids on specific goods for 3 hours. Rapid swaps and resales through offer approvals may be signs of odd behavior. OpenSea has introduced a 3-hour hold period. They have announced this...
Social experiment- Little Shapes exposes NFT botnets founder
The ring of founders and influencers siphoned $200 million. Little shapes founder launches new project. Network of influencers and alpha groups and preferably arose in February 2022. The project was a “social experiment,” according to Little Shapes NFT’s founder, Atto, who goes by the alias. Its goal was to expose...
The P2E Gaming Project Driving Mass Adoption
P2E gaming (Physical to Digital gaming) is a new concept that allows gamers to convert physical board games, card games, and other tabletop games into digital versions. This technology uses a combination of computer vision, image recognition, and AI algorithms to recognize physical game pieces and convert them into digital assets. Players can earn money, NFTs and cryptocurrencies based on their performance in these games.
Satvik Sethi to sell Mastercard resignation letter as NFT
Satvik Sethi, the former NFT product lead at Mastercard, has resigned from his position. Sethi left because of abuse, harassment, and poor working conditions. Sethi minted his letter of resignation as an NFT for 0.023 ETH to fund his next phase. Satvik Sethi has announced his resignation from Mastercard on...
Coinbase NFT taking a break to develop tools and technologies
Coinbase NFT marketplace is discontinuing to evolve in more tools. Since its launch last year, Coinbase NFT has now seen approximately $7.34 million in total transactions. The marketplace generated only $106 in the last 24 hours. The Coinbase NFT platform is still not working well enough. Coinbase NFT said on...
Affyn announces Upcoming 44 Cities joining Nexus World Metaverse
Affyn, a Singapore-based blockchain network, is getting ready to launch 750 plots of London, 500 plots of Dublin, and 500 plots of Glasgow in conjunction with unveiling 44-city cities in their flagship virtual world, NEXUS World. Affyn’s “City Launch Wave 1” will be revealed on February 9, 2023, at 8:00...
