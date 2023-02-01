Read full article on original website
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Bill O’Reilly of the Chelsea Senior Center
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Bill O’Reilly, executive director of the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC). CSC offers 250 programs each month in which members can participate, there are 50 unique programs. Recently,...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Questions, criticisms follow in the wake of Adriana Davidson’s death
An online petition has received nearly 7,000 signatures as organizers criticize police agencies for their handling of the disappearance and death of Adriana Davidson, a 15-year-old Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student. Davidson was found dead Monday afternoon on the grounds of the high school, more than two days after...
wemu.org
Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday
After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
New pizzeria replaces former Ann Arbor Little Caesars
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fred Ansari never planned to own a pizzeria. Although he currently owns a gas station and Subway sandwich shop, Ansari maintains that opening his newest concept was done “by accident.”. “Pizza is its own universe,” Ansari said. Ansari recently opened La Piazza Pizza and...
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
Central Campus dorm project will gobble up Ann Arbor properties, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI — There are now two phases to the University of Michigan’s plan to add student housing on Central Campus. The first phase, the construction of a 2,300-bed dormitory on the site of Elbel Field, is already underway due to UM owning the land involved. The...
These 3 restaurants are doing Ann Arbor Restaurant week for the first time
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Restaurant Week is a chance to try familiar favorites, several new restaurants have joined the ranks this year. These three restaurants have joined Ann Arbor Restaurant Week for the first time, bringing upscale bar food, taco flights and island barbeque to the event for the first time.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
15-year-old missing in Ann Arbor, family & police outline suspicious details
John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter, "Addy," when she left to take the bus to school on Friday. Her brother told 7 Action News, "I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willing."
Ice festival in Plymouth, Shiver on the River in Detroit: 5 things to do this weekend
Bundle up and enjoy the fun at these outdoor events around the region this weekend. Warming areas are available at each event, offering a break from the cold temperatures in the forecast. Here are some things to do for the weekend of Feb. 3: Plymouth Ice Festival ...
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
washtenawvoice.com
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices
The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
‘Pawn Stars’ to shoot episodes for upcoming season in Detroit, Ann Arbor
A spin-off of one of the History Channel’s most popular shows plans to come to Michigan. “Pawn Stars Do America” will shoot some episodes for its upcoming season two in both Detroit and Ann Arbor. Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee will be coming to town in...
chelseaupdate.com
Choose Chelsea: The Grateful Crow
(Publisher’s message: This is the first in a series of stories about Chelsea businesses.) Business Email: hello@gratefulcrow.com Phone 734-562-2903. Business hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11:30 am – 10 pm Sunday 11:30 am – 9 pm Closed on Mondays. Business Website: www.thegratefulcrow.com. The Grateful Crow opened in...
WILX-TV
Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
HometownLife.com
Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift
PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
