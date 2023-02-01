ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Bill O’Reilly of the Chelsea Senior Center

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Bill O’Reilly, executive director of the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC). CSC offers 250 programs each month in which members can participate, there are 50 unique programs. Recently,...
CHELSEA, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Questions, criticisms follow in the wake of Adriana Davidson’s death

An online petition has received nearly 7,000 signatures as organizers criticize police agencies for their handling of the disappearance and death of Adriana Davidson, a 15-year-old Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student. Davidson was found dead Monday afternoon on the grounds of the high school, more than two days after...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday

After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices

The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Choose Chelsea: The Grateful Crow

(Publisher’s message: This is the first in a series of stories about Chelsea businesses.) Business Email: hello@gratefulcrow.com Phone 734-562-2903. Business hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11:30 am – 10 pm Sunday 11:30 am – 9 pm Closed on Mondays. Business Website: www.thegratefulcrow.com. The Grateful Crow opened in...
CHELSEA, MI
WILX-TV

Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
JACKSON, MI
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
PLYMOUTH, MI
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH

