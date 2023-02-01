Read full article on original website
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Homeland Security recognizes Indiana during Earthquake Awareness Month
February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that while earthquakes in Indiana seem unlikely, the reality is that the state is near two seismic zones that have the potential to produce both small and major earthquakes. Actually, about 2,000 tremors a day occur in the...
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
WANE-TV
DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
22 WSBT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana drive-thru food pantry finished
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry was unveiled today. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14 months in...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
WTHR
Indiana Senate bill proposes helping aging foster youth with cost of learning to drive and auto insurance
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a right of passage for many young Hoosiers when they hit 16, learning how to drive and getting a license. “A normal stepping stone in somebody’s life,” said Julia Stumler. If you’re one of the close to 9,000 kids currently in Indiana’s foster...
WNDU
Court: Weather to blame for deadly crash on US 20 Bypass
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The weather’s to blame for a deadly accident on the U.S. 20 Bypass nine years ago. According to the Indiana Court of Appeals, it took paramedics some 40 minutes to find Joseph Quick, Sr., in a roadside snowbank in white-out conditions. Quick’s vehicle had been hit from behind, and when he got out to look at the damage, a third vehicle hit him.
WTHI
Semi fire shuts down part of I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Police has shut part of I-70. It's the result of a semi fire. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said a semi hauling vegetables caught fire. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday between the 14 and 15 mile marker. Crews had to shut down the eastbound lanes as they cleaned up.
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport raises $10,000 for veteran's center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A boost for some local veterans. The St. Joseph County Airport Authority presented a $10,000 check to the Robert L. Miller Veteran's Center. That money comes from the annual "Bears in the Air" at South Bend International Airport. Over the past 11 years, the...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
