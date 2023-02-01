ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP needs recruits for latest academy class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyInYourState

These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana drive-thru food pantry finished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry was unveiled today. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14 months in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Agriculture Online

Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre

This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Court: Weather to blame for deadly crash on US 20 Bypass

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The weather’s to blame for a deadly accident on the U.S. 20 Bypass nine years ago. According to the Indiana Court of Appeals, it took paramedics some 40 minutes to find Joseph Quick, Sr., in a roadside snowbank in white-out conditions. Quick’s vehicle had been hit from behind, and when he got out to look at the damage, a third vehicle hit him.
WTHI

Semi fire shuts down part of I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Police has shut part of I-70. It's the result of a semi fire. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said a semi hauling vegetables caught fire. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday between the 14 and 15 mile marker. Crews had to shut down the eastbound lanes as they cleaned up.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee

An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE

