Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to investigators, deputies responded to Northwest 19th Street and North State Road 7, where they found a person dead on the scene after being hit by a vehicle, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
Miami New Times
Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase
Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
Click10.com
Man shot, injured in southwest Miami-Dade, police say
Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, units responded around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street. Search for shooter...
Click10.com
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
WSVN-TV
Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade officers searching for suspects in 2 separate shootings on I-95
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place on Interstate 95 that led to road closures. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach after dispatchers received a call about a shooting, at around 3:15 a.m., Thursday.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds
A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
Search for shooter continues after man, women targeted on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road have reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one man to the hospital and led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious condition. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was not hurt according to...
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
Click10.com
Elderly man fatally struck by car outside Century Village in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday morning at the main entrance to Century Village in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Car plunges into canal in Sunrise. NOW PLAYING. Investigation ongoing after 2 cars found...
Click10.com
Woman killed, man injured in rollover crash on I-95 in northeast Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road in northeast Miami-Dade. The crash occurred near the ramp to head southbound on the highway. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene...
Click10.com
‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m....
WSVN-TV
3-year-old boy airlifted after falling from stairs at Deerfield Beach townhouse complex
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 3-year-old boy to the hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at a townhouse complex in Deerfield Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at Pine Tree Landing, located near Northwest Fifth Street and Lock Road, Friday afternoon.
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
South Florida Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend, Ripping Out Her Hair
A South Florida man's been arrested for beating his girlfriend and ripping her hair out during a jealous rage that started when the victim talked to other man.
WSVN-TV
After release of bodycam video, BSO deputies describe rescue of woman who drove car into North Lauderdale canal
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam video of a Christmas Eve rescue captured the tense moments when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies dove into a canal to help a woman who had intentionally driven her car into the water. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the three deputies involved...
WSVN-TV
Aggravated battery on officer charge dropped for man arrested in connection to drag racing ring
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer has had this charge dropped but still faces charges for allegedly being part of a drag racing ring. Michael Trillo was arrested in January on 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways/roadways. The...
Comments / 1