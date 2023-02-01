Kim Perez currently serves on the faculty of the history department at Fort Hays State University. Just like her educational background, my reading interests are eclectic. As a child, her favorite books to read were volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica, choosing a different topic every time she picked one up off the shelf. Currently, her research interests are on the intersections between science, nature writing, and conservation. She’s also deeply interested in the history of childhood (as it relates to the aforementioned topics and in general) and the ways in which children are taught about the world in which they live. Some of Kim’s favorite authors are early twentieth century nature writers. When she’s am not reading or working, I’m hiking, kayaking, or hanging out with my dogs.

HAYS, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO