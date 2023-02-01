Read full article on original website
In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee used their first hearing of the new Congress to zero in on what they call a crisis at the southern U.S. border. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, presided over a hearing Wednesday billed as "The Biden Border Crisis — Part I." As the name implies, it's the first of what are likely to be many GOP-led hearings on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Democrats vote to upend presidential primary calendar for 2024 but challenges persist
Members of the Democratic National Committee overwhelmingly voted to reshuffle the party's presidential primary calendar, booting the Iowa caucuses from the early slate of states and boosting primaries in South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. The vote Saturday, which punctuated a three-day gathering in Philadelphia, ratifies a proposal the Rules...
Energy experts share how the U.S. can reach Biden's renewable energy goals
The Biden administration plans to eliminate fossil fuels as a form of energy generation in the U.S. by 2035. The White House set out a target of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity five years later. With 79% of total U.S. energy production still coming from...
FAA halts flights in the Carolinas as speculation grows U.S. will shoot down balloon
The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday afternoon that it has "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." President Biden promised to "take care of" the Chinese spy balloon that has been flying over the United States in recent days.
The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina
The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon said. "On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon's path," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
Congress takes reins of prayer breakfast from secretive Christian evangelical group
On its face, the National Prayer Breakfast is a serene, bipartisan event full of spiritual reflection. But over the years, the breakfast has also been a source of controversy — full of shadowy fundraising, behind the scenes lobbying and even infiltration by a Russian spy. So lawmakers now have...
Israel's far-right government wants the power to override its Supreme Court
TEL AVIV, Israel — Despite overwhelming domestic protest and concerns from the U.S., Israel's most far-right government in history is doubling down on its plan to fundamentally remake Israel's system of government by weakening the powers of the judiciary. The chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court has said the...
Scandals have led Congress to become more involved in bipartisan political breakfast
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Nevada Rep. Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks police reform
After Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols last month, lawmakers are again calling for police reform. I say again because we are now accustomed to a cycle - deadly police violence being met with calls for congressional action, calls that go nowhere. Well, yesterday, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to talk about how to make police reform happen.
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically alter abortion access in the United States – at least as much, some experts say, as the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision last year, which overturned decades of abortion-rights precedent. A decision is expected...
U.S. cancels Blinken's visit to China after the appearance of a spy balloon
The Biden Administrations has cancelled Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China, following the appearance of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the US. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Encore: Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states
Republican governors started transporting migrants from the U.S. southern border, but Democrats are now adopting the move. They say it's a humanitarian service, not a political statement. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY,...
Another classified doc search, a debt ceiling meeting and a new presidential campaign
There's a lot going on in politics: another search for classified documents, an opening meeting on the debt ceiling and a new player in the Republican nomination race. Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Even after you think you bought a car, dealerships can 'yo-yo' you and take it back
If you've ever bought a car, you know the feeling when you've signed all the paperwork, driven off the lot, and think, "Wow, this is my car now." "I was excited," says Courtney Johnson. "I felt like I'd made a good decision as a mother." Johnson had just had a...
20 years ago, the U.S. warned of Iraq's alleged 'weapons of mass destruction'
This is part of a special series where NPR looks back at our coverage of major news stories in the past. Listen to the full audio story to hear excerpts from Colin Powell's U.N. speech and more of NPR's archival audio. There wasn't just one moment that led to the...
College Board's revised AP African American studies course draws new criticism
The College Board released the official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course in African American studies on Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month. But people are divided on some of the changes announced in the curriculum weeks after the state of Florida banned the course. In the...
Blinken postpones his China trip after a Chinese balloon is spotted over Montana
The U.S. State Department says Secretary Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to Beijing amid concerns about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over U.S. airspace. The Pentagon said Thursday it had "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from China and is being used to collect information from sensitive sites.
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department...
College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with College Board CEO David Coleman and director of Advanced Placement African American Studies Brandi Waters about curriculum changes that have drawn criticism. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for...
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a 6-month visa to remain in the U.S.
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month visa to remain in the U.S. as his home country continues to investigate whether he's partially responsible for an attack on Brasilia's capital buildings last month. Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of...
