Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
Another Actor Turned Royal Family Member Becomes the First to Speak Out After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Claims
The royal family has remained mostly silent amid the Sussexes’ allegations, but one royal who used to be an actor like Meghan Markle has spoken out following the couple’s claims.
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage
As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
King Charles Sees Way to Get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry and Meghan might go to the ballKing Charles has always been considered likely, when it really comes down to it, to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his Coronation. But there is a lot of face to be saved on the Sussex side after Harry suggested in an interview with Tom Bradby to support his memoir Spare that he and Meghan would require accountability as a condition of their attendance.Now, the...
No More Special Treatment: Prince Harry and Meghan Will Be Treated Like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the Future, Royal Expert Declares
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Since leaving the U.K., their relationship with Harry’s family has become strained given the attacks on the Firm in high-profile interviews, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the duke’s tell-all memoir Spare.
Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Prince Harry’s Reaction to Meghan Markle Mistaking Prince Andrew for Queen Elizabeth’s Assistant
In 'Spare', Prince Harry claims Meghan Markle thought Prince Andrew was Queen Elizabeth II's assistant when the former 'Suits' star first met the late monarch in October 2016.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Royal Biographer Warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Move Forward’ Before Even Their Staunchest Supporters Experience ‘Fatigue’
Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series and his book, the Sussexes have made an avalanche of accusations against the royal family over just the past few weeks alone.
Prince Harry’s Real Feelings About Kate Middleton Are Revealed During His Interview Says Expert
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were reportedly very close. Here's what a body language expert said about clues Prince Harry gave during his ITV interview.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: Inside Their Royal Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Would Have Been the “First to Hear” of Princess Eugenie’s Pregnancy, Expert Says
Eugenie is arguably the member of the royal family the Sussexes remain closest to.
Now Americans Think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Lose Their Titles
U.S. views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles have swung dramatically in just over a month, exclusive polling for Newsweek shows.
Prince Harry admits he was 'EMBARRASSED' to show Meghan his Nottingham Cottage home
Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that although he had been looking forward to showing Meghan his London home, he worried that the two-bedroom cottage might not live up to expectations.
Prince Harry Has New Demands for Royal Family as He Remains ‘Frustrated’ Meghan Still Hasn’t Received an Apology, Report
Prince Harry reportedly has a few fresh demands for the royal family to cater to if they want him and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation.
Meghan Markle Wanted to Be ‘the Beyoncé of the U.K.’ After Marrying Prince Harry, New Book Claims
Royal correspondent Valentine Low is the reporter who published the story alleging that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staffers were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex before the pair stepped down from their roles as working royals. The Sussexses have called the claims “a smear campaign” before Low spoke to several of those individuals who brought forth such accusations for his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.
