, All four Freestone County school districts canceled instruction the last two days. Dew, Fairfield, Teague and Wortham ISDs each canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday because of inclement winter weather. It was not known as of press time if any of the four county school districts canceled classes today. Freezing temperatures combined with rain began on Monday, which prompted officials from all four districts to cancel classes on Tuesday. Ice formed on some roads and buildings Tuesday morning, temperatures remained freezing and road conditions remained wet, which prompted school officials to cancel classes for Wednesday as well. All extra curricular activities involving the four school districts were postponed until later dates. This includes basketball games involving teams from Fairfield, Teague and Wortham. On Tuesday, the county’s three high school basketball programs were all scheduled to play district contests on the road. The games involving Fairfield at Mexia, Teague at Franklin, and Wortham at Hubbard will be rescheduled for later dates. Freestone Health Clinics in Fairfield, Teague and Leon County also opened late on Tuesday. The clinics, which usually open at 7 a.m., opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

FREESTONE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO