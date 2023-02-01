Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
ETX Man RAVES Over Amazing Customer Service at Tyler, TX Restaurant
A Tyler, Texas man shared a glowing review about a local restaurant that offered a perfect example of GREAT customer service. And it was encouraging to read his insights here because so often what we read online is negative. Whether it has to do with the political climate, sad happenings around the world, and even negative feedback about...well, ANYTHING...right here in East Texas.
KLTV
Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A growing restaurant franchise specializing in chicken salad is expanding to Tyler. Chicken Salad Chick has obtained a building permit for 4712 South Broadway Ave., which is formerly the location of Gaudy Me. According to its website, the restaurant was founded by Stacy Brown, who set...
KLTV
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
KLTV
Accumulated ice damages old East Texas trees, but many could recover
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The weight of ice accumulation is too much to bear for some old East Texas trees. In Holly Lake Ranch in Wood County, many homeowners are worried about possibly losing their old growth trees to the ice storm. The private community was designed decades ago...
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
KLTV
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Major ice storm grips county
Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
Wow! Video Shows Boats on Fire in Rockwall, Texas at Chandler’s Landing Marina
To most people owning a boat would be a dream come true, to be able to get on the water whenever you want would be amazing. But the video that was taken yesterday at Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall, Texas was anything except a dream come true. The video...
KLTV
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.
County school districts close for weather
, All four Freestone County school districts canceled instruction the last two days. Dew, Fairfield, Teague and Wortham ISDs each canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday because of inclement winter weather. It was not known as of press time if any of the four county school districts canceled classes today. Freezing temperatures combined with rain began on Monday, which prompted officials from all four districts to cancel classes on Tuesday. Ice formed on some roads and buildings Tuesday morning, temperatures remained freezing and road conditions remained wet, which prompted school officials to cancel classes for Wednesday as well. All extra curricular activities involving the four school districts were postponed until later dates. This includes basketball games involving teams from Fairfield, Teague and Wortham. On Tuesday, the county’s three high school basketball programs were all scheduled to play district contests on the road. The games involving Fairfield at Mexia, Teague at Franklin, and Wortham at Hubbard will be rescheduled for later dates. Freestone Health Clinics in Fairfield, Teague and Leon County also opened late on Tuesday. The clinics, which usually open at 7 a.m., opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
Peterson Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 3, 2023 – Cole William Peterson, aged 23 of Cumby, TX was arrested last month and placed into the Collin County Jail. He spent 11 days there before being transferred to Hopkins County Jail this week. Peterson is currently charged with several parole violations stemming from his arrest...
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
Comments / 0