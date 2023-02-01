ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WVNT-TV

WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

MAC auctioning off Country Roads football uniforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans can own a piece of one of WVU’s most popular uniform sets in recent years. The Mountaineer Athletic Club is auctioning off a set of West Virginia’s Country Roads Uniforms, including the jersey and pants. A total of 30 sets are on the block until the end of Friday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Pitt’s Jason Capel Rants About 'Disrespect' After Win Over UNC

The assistant coach, who played at North Carolina, was fiery after the Panthers pulled off an upset win in Chapel Hill. No matter how the season is going, every ACC team relishes the opportunity to get a win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. But, to borrow a line from the SEC, sometimes it just means more.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

