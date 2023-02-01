ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

FBI searches Biden's vacation home; no classified documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents, the latest turn in an extraordinary series of searches of his and his predecessor's properties. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Hanford Sentinel

Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — "a good first meeting," the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy