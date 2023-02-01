Read full article on original website
Related
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
If state lawmakers agree, Texas voters will have the final say on whether the state will expand gambling and casinos this November.
texomashomepage.com
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?
The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
Looking to Move? These are Top 8 Safest Cities In Texas
If you know me, you know I adhere to the belief that there’s not much you can say bad about Texas. I’ve lived in this great state most of my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Texans usually take pride in our home's accomplishments,...
texasstandard.org
Geothermal energy may soon be viable in Texas – because of fracking
Hydraulic fracturing – or fracking – has been a boon to the energy industry here in Texas, allowing energy producers to access oil and natural gas deep under the earth’s surface. It also comes with environmental risks, like air and groundwater pollution. There have been concerns about...
iheart.com
You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report
A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind all Texas farmers and ranchers that the […]
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
tpr.org
Why are property taxes so high in Texas?
Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
Texas has most Black migrants of any state
The South is on track to become the U.S.'s population center for the first time in history, AP reports. Why it matters: Texas population growth is largely fueled by increases in communities of color, outpacing the increase in white residents. The state has gained the most Black migrants of any...
Central Texans may be responsible for electrical repairs from ice damage
TEXAS, USA — Though power companies are out and about working on repairs caused by damage from this week's ice storm, the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) said Friday that some of those repairs may fall on Texans. According to TDLR, these repairs involve any electrical transformers...
Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
Weird Texas Laws: It was Once Illegal to Carry this in Austin
Laws are made all the time, and most of the time it is in an effort to protect citizens. However, certain laws that were made at the time, seemed reasonable, and don't remain reasonable. When we think of concealed in Texas, the topic of concealed carry comes up involving guns....
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Feb. 2, 2023: What is causing the power outages we’re seeing throughout Texas?
Is it one issue – or a perfect storm? Mose Buchele, who covers energy and the environment for KUT Austin, joins us with more. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023:. What exactly is causing the power outages we’re seeing throughout Texas? Is it...
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m
Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
KHOU
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Click2Houston.com
Company that wants to build oilfield dump in East Texas gave $53,750 in campaign donations to regulators
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A company seeking to build an oilfield waste dump near wells and waterways in East Texas has showered regulators with upwards of $50,000 in political contributions since 2019.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 2