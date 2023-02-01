ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

texomashomepage.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?

The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Geothermal energy may soon be viable in Texas – because of fracking

Hydraulic fracturing – or fracking – has been a boon to the energy industry here in Texas, allowing energy producers to access oil and natural gas deep under the earth’s surface. It also comes with environmental risks, like air and groundwater pollution. There have been concerns about...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report

A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Why are property taxes so high in Texas?

Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Texas has most Black migrants of any state

The South is on track to become the U.S.'s population center for the first time in history, AP reports. Why it matters: Texas population growth is largely fueled by increases in communities of color, outpacing the increase in white residents. The state has gained the most Black migrants of any...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
TEXAS STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KHOU

Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE

