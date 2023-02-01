ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact

LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into

LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

LSU Announces New Collective for NIL Deals

Depending on your source, NIL, (Name, Image, Likeness) has either been great for college athletics, or is the method of its destruction. If you're not familiar with NIL, it now allows college athletes to be able to profit off of their Name, Image, or Likeness. Where college athletics used to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next

No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

SWAC-leading Southern men enjoying big crowds

As the Southern men’s basketball team heads into the second half of its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, one thing has become clear — Jaguar Nation has taken notice. The Jaguars (12-10, 8-1) have been in first place all season, and reeled off three consecutive wins since suffering their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette High boys, girls soccer teams claim comeback wins

Both Lafayette High soccer teams overcame early deficits to advance to the second round of the Division I playoffs Friday night. The Mighty Lions' No. 14-seeded boys squad edged No. 19 H.L. Bourgeois 4-3, while the Lions' No. 8-seeded girls slipped past No. 25 Central Lafourche 2-1. The Lions’ victories...
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA

