Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
How LSU's Paul Skenes will be able to pitch and hit within the same weekend series
LSU has a good problem with right-hander Paul Skenes. The Air Force transfer who was named the Friday night starter last week is also a powerful hitter, batting .314 with 13 home runs and 10 doubles last season. “I think the primary thing obviously is the pitching,” LSU coach Jay...
New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact
LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into
LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
LSU Announces New Collective for NIL Deals
Depending on your source, NIL, (Name, Image, Likeness) has either been great for college athletics, or is the method of its destruction. If you're not familiar with NIL, it now allows college athletes to be able to profit off of their Name, Image, or Likeness. Where college athletics used to...
Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next
No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Assistant coach does research, school honors coach for 500th career win
There are stories about basketball events and records that were years in the making. What the Zachary girls basketball team did Friday night puts a new spin on things. The Broncos honored coach Tami McClure for her 500th career win that happened during the pandemic year. Assistant coach Nekia Jones...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Jay Johnson reveals that he asked a player to come back during last year's Vanderbilt series
LSU coach Jay Johnson revealed on Friday that he asked Jack Merrifield to come back on the second day of the Vanderbilt series last May. The fifth-year senior played a rotational role at third base last year, appearing in 28 games and starting 13 of them, batting .238 with three doubles and driving in 10 RBIs.
Major LSU football star launches personal logo, website, and merchandise
LSU football fans eager to represent their favorite players ahead of the 2023 season are in luck. Today, another Tigers star player announced his new website, logo, and apparel line. LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins is the latest prominent college athlete to take advantage of NIL opportunities. The 2nd year...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
SWAC-leading Southern men enjoying big crowds
As the Southern men’s basketball team heads into the second half of its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, one thing has become clear — Jaguar Nation has taken notice. The Jaguars (12-10, 8-1) have been in first place all season, and reeled off three consecutive wins since suffering their...
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High boys, girls soccer teams claim comeback wins
Both Lafayette High soccer teams overcame early deficits to advance to the second round of the Division I playoffs Friday night. The Mighty Lions' No. 14-seeded boys squad edged No. 19 H.L. Bourgeois 4-3, while the Lions' No. 8-seeded girls slipped past No. 25 Central Lafourche 2-1. The Lions’ victories...
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Madison Prep guard sets two schools records in Tuesday win, more notes
Jayce Depron had a school record-setting for Madison Prep in more ways than one Tuesday night. Depron set school records with nine 3-pointers and 41 points in the Chargers’ 74-56 win over East Feliciana in the game played at Madison Prep. “He made 9 of 11 3-pointers … something...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
Meet the woman shaking up the rum industry in Baton Rouge
Olivia Stewart, owner of Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge, wants consumers to think about rum differently.
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
Comments / 0