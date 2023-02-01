ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MLive

See photos as Heritage boys basketball hosts Arthur Hill

SAGINAW, MI - The gym was packed with fans as Heritage hosted Arthur Hill for a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Both teams fought hard for each point as their family, friends and teammates cheered them on throughout the game. In the first quarter, the Lumberjacks were ahead 13-11. By halftime, Heritage edged them out by one point with a score of 28-27.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Scoring race in a dead heat atop Bay County Boys Basketball Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top performers from the six Bay County high school boys basketball programs, Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and All Saints, for Feb. 2, 2023. The leader in each statistical category at the conclusion of the regular season is crowned Bay County champion.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint woman wins $300,000 prize from Michigan Lottery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman's $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize nearly caused a medical emergency. Renae Shelby bought an Emerald Green Wild Time instant ticket at Khouri's Market on Davison Road. The 56-year-old scratched it off in her car, realized she won big and called her son to share the good news.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

