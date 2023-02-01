Read full article on original website
Saginaw girls basketball highlights: Heritage tacks on win over Arthur Hill
Heritage completed the Saginaw sweep, knocking off Arthur Hill in a Saginaw Valley League girls basketball matchup Friday. The Hawks, who beat Saginaw High earlier this season, rolled past the Lumberjacks, 64-38, to improve to 7-8.
Flint-area basketball highlights; Hamady shocks Carman-Ainsworth; Ty Kolhmann tallies No. 1,000
FLINT – One of the topics of conversation in the Grand Blanc locker room Friday after the Bobcats beat Davison in the Flint-area game of the night was a matchup across town between Hamady and Carman-Ainsworth. The Bobcats heard that Hamady was beating the Cavaliers.
Saginaw boys basketball highlights: Bridgeport earns another 1-point win
Two games, two points, two wins. For the second time this season, Bridgeport emerged with a one-point win over Frankenmuth, beating the Eagles, 44-43, in a Tri-Valley Conference 8 boys basketball game Friday.
Saginaw Heritage star Braylon Isom takes football skills to basketball court
SAGINAW, MI – Braylon Isom is one of the top receivers in the state, with an eye on setting some state records before his high school career is complete. Turns out the Saginaw Heritage junior can play a little basketball too.
Grand Blanc turns much-anticipated showdown with Davison into a blowout
GRAND BLANC, MI – The much-anticipated boys basketball showdown between two of the Flint-area’s top teams never materialized Friday night.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Merrill free throws secure win
Hannah Glover was money from the free-throw line in the final two minutes, and Merrill cashed in with its fourth win of the season. Merrill avenged an earlier loss to Coleman by knocking off the Comets, 30-25, Thursday in a Mid-State Activities Conference game.
See photos as Heritage boys basketball hosts Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, MI - The gym was packed with fans as Heritage hosted Arthur Hill for a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Both teams fought hard for each point as their family, friends and teammates cheered them on throughout the game. In the first quarter, the Lumberjacks were ahead 13-11. By halftime, Heritage edged them out by one point with a score of 28-27.
Bay City boys roundup: Big victories, tough losses all part of the Friday fun
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY CENTRAL 54, LAPEER 38.
Saginaw-area girls basketball rankings heading into February
Saginaw-area girls basketball teams are heading into the final weeks of the season, getting ready for the tournament. The Michigan high school girls basketball tournament begins Monday, Feb. 27, with the opening round of the districts.
Scoring race in a dead heat atop Bay County Boys Basketball Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top performers from the six Bay County high school boys basketball programs, Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and All Saints, for Feb. 2, 2023. The leader in each statistical category at the conclusion of the regular season is crowned Bay County champion.
Despite injury, Nouvel star nets Saginaw Player of Week honor
Despite a broken rib, Donny Yeager’s week wasn’t entirely terrible. The Saginaw Nouvel junior helped lead the Panthers to three wins, scoring 29 points in a 64-45 win over Bullock Creek, 29 points in a 76-55 win over Fowler and 9 points in a 77-75 overtime win against Bridgeport.
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
Beaverton boys basketball celebrates head coach after 800th win
BEAVERTON, MI - Beaverton hosted Pinconning for a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Beaverton held the lead the entire game. The score at halftime was 39-11 and ended with the Beavers winning 72-35. Not only was this a win for the players, but for head...
SVSU football recruits ready for immediate action
Ryan Brady expects to see many of the names who signed Wednesday on the Saginaw Valley State University field sooner rather than later. It’s not necessarily about the talent, although there’s plenty of that on the 2023 football list of recruits, according to the SVSU coach.
School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
Gladwin County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Black & Gold Game
A 57-year-old woman from Gladwin County is the winner of $1 million after hitting it big on a Black & Gold instant game. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 East Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant. “I like playing the...
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Flint woman wins $300,000 prize from Michigan Lottery
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman's $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize nearly caused a medical emergency. Renae Shelby bought an Emerald Green Wild Time instant ticket at Khouri's Market on Davison Road. The 56-year-old scratched it off in her car, realized she won big and called her son to share the good news.
