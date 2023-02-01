‘A necessary token of friendship and respect’

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com

Keep It Clean Mille Lacs addresses decades-old problem

“Isle Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have begun a campaign against ‘Litter Bugging’ on Mille Lacs Lake ice. Cubs are making signs urging fishermen to take trash and litter with them when they leave the lake rather than leaving it lay on the ice around fish houses.”

That small notice, situated on the bottom right corner of the front page of the Jan. 31, 1963 edition of the Mille Lacs Messenger, highlights concerns that reach into 2023, 60 years since area Boy Scouts tried to change the lake culture around waste by providing garbage cans at each public access around Mille Lacs Lake.

The next week, Feb. 7, 1963, the Messenger reported that State Representative Glenn A. Blomquist of Onamia introduced a bill to “correct the annoying and costly habit of ice fishermen leaving large amounts of debris on the ice at the end of the winter fishing season.” The bill gave game wardens and other officials of the Conservation Department to arrest individuals for littering to “curb the carelessness on the part of many ice fishermen,” Blomquist said in the article. He also noted that the “broken bottles and tin cans that are left to be carried to shore on the melting ice and deposited on beaches and in the shallow water constitute one of the more serious hazards to summer swimming.”

In 1973, the DNR required that shacks be off Minnesota lakes by Feb. 28. The Messenger reported, “Purpose of the regulation is to get the shacks on shore before they are trapped in the spring break up and destroyed. Remains of fishing shacks often become navigation hazards and litter beaches with debris,” causing injury to swimmers and others during the summer months.

The trend continued. In ‘83, the Mille Lacs Lake Advisory Association (MLLAA) urged fishers and outdoors people to help “keep Mille Lacs clean.” The Messenger noted at that time the anti-littering campaign was “perennial.” “Keeping Mille Lacs clean is a necessary token of friendship and respect for a great natural resource,” the announcement noted.

How are we doing here in 2023? The nice answer: We could be doing better. But major strides have been made, and an official Keep It Clean campaign that lakes across the state are participating in are helping bring a healthier culture to the forefront.

While the work to instill the practice of cleaning up after ice houses and anglers has gone on for decades, the movement has found a new momentum and common language with the Keep It Clean campaign. According to the website, the Keep It Clean campaign kicked off in Lake of the Woods. More recently, Upper Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake have joined the efforts. An Outdoor News report said that Lake Vermilion and the Fairmont Chain of Lakes in southern Minnesota have joined as well.

The Keep It Clean campaign is a “grassroots volunteer effort,” according to Ann Brucciani Lyon, vice chair of the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation and volunteer with Keep It Clean. While the official campaign began in Lake of the Woods, with Mille Lacs Lake joining in February 2022, the impetus behind the campaign has been in the area’s oeuvre for quite some time, as demonstrated by Rep. Blomquist’s proposed bill from 1963 in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

In the area, the campaign is partnering with resorts and businesses in order to get the message out. One of the resorts helping to spread the word to keep it clean is the Red Door Resort on the northside of Mille Lacs Lake.

Owner Brian Linne has been with the Red Door Resort since December 2019. He said that while the resort doesn’t have trouble with trash left on the ice, their ice team “keeps a watchful eye out and occasionally stops to pick up left behind trash.” Most of those instances seem “like accidental leave behinds or something that flew out of a vehicle during a Mille Lacs wind gust.”

But a couple years ago, after upgrading a family to a larger unit for better space, the family “left diapers all over frozen into the ice.” Linne said it seemed like the family literally threw the diapers out the door of the wheelhouse. “The ice team had to spend a tremendous amount of time physically chipping the diapers out of the ice.”

Similarly, in the Outdoor News report, Zach Gutknecht of the Beltrami County SWCD referenced heated holding tanks on wheelhouses, which may allow anglers to directly drain human waste into the lakes.

Brucciani Lyon noted in an email, “The waste problem on Mille Lacs is huge and growing.” She highlighted the efforts of businesses around Mille Lacs offering services like trash pick-up, porta-potty access and dumpster services, as well as staff time devoted to cleaning up the ice after ice fishing season is over. Through Keep It Clean, the efforts of the businesses and resorts are supported by raising awareness and “asking visitors to remove all their garbage and waste from the ice.”

The campaign also aids to “create a culture around the lake that lets visitors know they are accessing a Keep It Clean lake and are expected to remove and properly dispose of their garbage and waste.”

It’s a problem that residents around the lake have to deal with, too. Mark Utne and family have had property on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake since 1965. Last year, in 2022, some “pretty nasty stuff” floated to their shoreline. While previously blocks of wood littered the shoreline of his and the neighboring properties, he called the debris from 2022 “extreme.” Utne said he knows some resorts “take the effort” to clean up the ice after the season is over, but he wants to see more “do a thorough cleanup” and “be responsible for the people” they allow to use their accesses.

DNR Naturalist Erin Fallon also noticed an increase in trash, especially in 2022, not only in and near Mille Lacs Lake, but also Ogechie and Shakopee Lakes and the Rum River.

Fallon said in an email that she’s been conducting Loon Watcher Surveys on Ogechie Lake since 2012; while trash has always been present in some capacity, the last couple years have yielded more than she or a volunteer could pick up. “We retrieved numerous five-gallon buckets, several broken minnow buckets, large styrofoam pieces, plastic bottles and more. We picked up as much as we were able but could have gone back numerous times filling the canoe full of trash.”

More than losing the aesthetic value of the natural world, waste and refuse that enters the waterways can cause many problems, Fallon said. It puts plants and animals at risk, damages their habitats and, of course, negatively impacts the water quality. Fallon listed plastic as one of her top concerns, as plastic tends to remain in the environment, causing microplastics to leach into places it doesn’t belong.

Fallon said that Ogechie Lake in Kathio State Park was one of her favorite places to recommend for people to observe wildlife from the water. “However, after seeing the amount of trash on the lake this spring, I was hesitant to send people to one of my favorite locations in the park.” It wasn’t just because that aesthetic value diminished, Fallon said, but also because she was embarrassed for people to see what’s happening to the area.

She added that staff at Father Hennepin State Park agree “that the amount of trash has increased over time, especially in recent years.”

That’s the bad news. The good news is it can turn around. While resort and business owners have been working for years to implement good strategies, the common language of Keep It Clean can help establish and cement that culture. Brucciani Lyon shared that the regional Keep It Clean committee has been able to accomplish a lot in a relatively short amount of time. Creating a website, distributing marketing materials with clear branding, establishing relationships with businesses and organizations, as well as drafting a resolution that was passed at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water District’s annual meeting have all been among their list of accomplishments. Not to mention, they were able to partner with Ron Schara, president of MN-FISH, to create a promotional video.

And resorts continue to do their own work, too. Linne from the Red Door Resort said they have plans for a year-round dump station. “The Keep It Clean campaign aligns closely with the core values of both the Red Door Resort and our guests,” Linne said. “The resort is very dedicated to keeping things clean both during the winter season and during open water. Our guests are very quality and feel the same way; no one wants to spoil the amazing lake and fishery.”

To help the cause, the campaign has five action items. First, make a plan of how you’ll remove your trash and waste before you arrive on the ice. Second, using colored garbage bags will help eliminate the difficulty of seeing white trash bags in snowy conditions. Store garbage and human waste in your vehicle, trailer or fish house, and make sure it’s secure before traveling. Fourth, before you leave, check around your area for any remaining trash. And finally, plan for removing your fish house and have the tools necessary on-hand to get it done.

Those interested in learning more about the Keep It Clean campaign can visit their website at KeepItCleanMN.org, where you can learn more about the problem by watching their video with the Ron Schara voiceover, Be Nice to Our Ice: Keep It Clean. Lakes can learn more there about joining the campaign, which costs nothing to sign up.

Local partners of Keep It Clean Mille Lacs, hanging banners and posters, as well as putting out table tents and/or giving out stickers if they have bar or restaurant service: Agate Bay, Bayview Bar & Grill, Barnacles Resort & Campground, Beachside Resort, Castaway’s, Castles Resort, Garrison Sports Bait & Tackle, Izaty’s Resort, Johnson’s Portside, KJ’s Ice Fishing on Mille Lacs, Lyback’s Ice Fishing, Malmo Market, McQuoid’s Inn, MSA Flagship, Nitti’s Hunters Point, Randy’s Rentals, Red Door, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters (Onamia), Rocky Reef Resort, Sue’s Bait & Tackle, Terry’s Boat Harbor, Trailside Bait & Tackle, Tutt’s Bait & Tackle, Twin Pines Resort, White Cap Inn