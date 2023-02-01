Audit is positive, finances heading in the right direction at Onamia Schools

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com

Brian Opsahl from the accounting firm of Brady Martz and Associates gave an audit update to the Onamia School Board at the Jan. 23 meeting.

Overall the audit was positive. Opsahl made a couple suggestions as to the “best practices” that his firm uses. One was to be sure to keep all the cash receipts and the second was to be sure to have all the employees sign their contracts.

Opsahl said, “We issued an unmodified opinion on the financial status, so that is considered a good, or clean opinion that they were fairly stated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.”

As the board looked over the handout of the numbers, Opsahl said all the numbers on the sheet were management’s responsibility, “And it is our responsibility to ensure that those numbers are fairly stated. So that is where the opinion comes in.”

The general fund is up 4% over last year. “It was a nice change for the general fund,” Opsahl said. He also said the debt service fund was up as well. “All in all a good year for the general fund.”

Onamia’s revenues ended up higher than projected, but a large chunk of that is the federal resources, which can vary depending on how much grant money was expected versus what was actually received. Opsahl said, “It was a nice change from budget to actual.”

Food service and community service funds both increased as well. “All of the funds that you had in fiscal year 2022 had an increase, so once again a nice easy presentation for me to provide tonight,” Opsahl said.

One of the things the accounting firm looks at for the overall health of a school district is to take the unassigned fund balance and divide that by the overall general fund expenditures. Last year’s number was around 5% of general fund expenditures, “which I would say is low,” Opsahl said. “This year is at 9%, so you almost doubled it, that is a nice way to see where it’s heading.”

Opsahl added that generally that number should be targeted in the 15-25% range. “So once again, a nice step in the right direction.” All other reports came back clean.

Onamia School Board Chair Virgil Wind added, “Ultimately good news, adding to our general fund is always a positive reflection on management.”

Onamia Superintendent JJ Vold said, “We are very pleased with the results of the FY22 audit. We have had some challenging times financially as a district over the past decade, and we have worked very hard and responsibly together as a finance committee and school board to balance the budget, build a fund balance, and do so without jeopardizing our staffing and academic programs.

“Our overall fund balance at the conclusion of the FY22 audit was $2,428,018. We will continue working together as a finance committee to balance our budget, maintain and build our fund balance, and do so without jeopardizing our staffing and programs, and by also continuing to invest in new and innovative cutting edge academic and extracurricular ideas and initiatives as a school district.”