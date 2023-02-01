Mille Lacs students stage one act performance
Students from Isle and Onamia competed in the One Act Play Festival held in Pine City on Saturday, Jan. 28. They performed “The 146 Point Flame,” a play by Matt Thompson that recounts the tragic 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City. In the back row, from left to right, Noah Jacobson, Svea Carlson, Kris Schwarzbauer, Maxx Patterson. In the front from left to right, Nox Gray, Rihanna Smith and Hannah Goodin. The play was directed by Jennifer Lundin and Kelly LaBrosse.
