Mille Lacs students stage one act performance

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com Brian Opsahl from the accounting firm of Brady Martz and Associates gave an audit update to the Onamia School Board at the Jan. 23 meeting. Overall the audit was positive. Opsahl made a couple suggestions as to the “best practices” that his firm uses. One was to be sure to keep all the cash receipts and the second was to be sure to have all the employees sign their...

ONAMIA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO