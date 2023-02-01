ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City, MN

Mille Lacs students stage one act performance

By Photo by Erik Jacobson
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 3 days ago

Students from Isle and Onamia competed in the One Act Play Festival held in Pine City on Saturday, Jan. 28. They performed “The 146 Point Flame,” a play by Matt Thompson that recounts the tragic 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City. In the back row, from left to right, Noah Jacobson, Svea Carlson, Kris Schwarzbauer, Maxx Patterson. In the front from left to right, Nox Gray, Rihanna Smith and Hannah Goodin. The play was directed by Jennifer Lundin and Kelly LaBrosse.

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

